San Jose's Cordell Cato sent home from Trinidad & Tobago national team camp

San Jose Earthquakes defender/midfielder Cordell Cato has been a solid contributor for the Trinidad & Tobago national team since making his debut for the Soca Warriors back in 2014. But he will not be taking part in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old was called up to the squad by head coach Dennis Lawrence for their games against the United States on Thursday in Colorado (8 pm ET; FS1, UniMás, UDN) and June 13 at Costa Rica. Cato was sent home from the squad due to "disciplinary reasons" according to a team spokesperson.

The dismissal reportedly stems from a request Cato made regarding whether his wife and child could stay with him at the team hotel in Colorado.

Cato had started all four of Trinidad's previous games in "The Hex".