New York City FC capture teammates' reaction to Tommy McNamara's haircut

Saturday afternoon offered plenty of drama in NYCFC-land. Of course, the team and fans got to celebrate a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over the visiting Philadelphia Union, after Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens both tallied off set pieces in the last 10 minutes of regulation time.

But before all that, we followed, with interest, a possibly far more paradigm-shattering development: the man, the legend, Thomas McNamara, a.k.a. Tommy Mac, cut off his famous locks. Like, completely.

Reports of a Samson-like potential demise, though, went mercifully proven wrong. Look, he quickly proved he can still fly, after all.

So how did his teammates react? With shock and awe, just like the rest of us. The team captured it all in this behind-the-scenes video:

The haircut might have provided some good juju, though. After all, on Saturday night, USMNT head coach Bruce Arena named McNamara to his provisional 40-man roster for the upcoming Gold Cup.