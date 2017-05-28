Lesson learned for LA Galaxy in decisive Cali Clasico win

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The LA Galaxy picked the perfect time for their recent run of form to crescendo: at Avaya Stadium, standing across the pitch from their hated archrivals.

After Chris Wondolowski’s wide-open back-post volley in the 10th minute made it seem like Saturday’s edition of the Cali Clásico would be yet another home result for the San Jose Earthquakes, the Galaxy found an even higher gear, hammering the Quakes for a season-high four goals.

The Galaxy once again proved deadly on the counterattack, Giovani dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini remained MLS’ hottest attacking pair and LA tore apart the MLS’ fourth-ranked defense. It all culminated in a 4-2 victory that not only highlighted all the best parts of the Galaxy’s three-game road winning streak but also showed a new wrinkle.

“We learned that even when we don’t score the first goal, you can win the game on the road,” said Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo, whose club nosed above the red line on a night where four of the Western Conference’s top six teams lost. “I liked how we grew as the game progressed. Obviously, it was a little concerning that we conceded twice in the first half and then I think we just locked it up and had a very good second half where we possessed the ball, we moved the ball, we created chances, we defended well and we deserved three points on the road.”

The Galaxy were ruthlessly clinical in beating a San Jose team that last lost in Avaya on September 24, with a 4-0-4 streak since then. LA needed just six shots to put four goals past Quakes keeper David Bingham – the most the All-Star has conceded since a 5-2 loss to the Galaxy on July 17, 2015.

“It speaks to how hard we’re training, how hard we’re playing,” said dos Santos, of the winning streak, which improved LA’s mark after conceding the initial goal to 2-5-1. “I know how hard this is, taking points from away games. Now we’re in a good line and we have to keep working in the same way.”

Dos Santos tallied twice to run his personal streak to five goals in the last four matches – and the final goal was an apt summation of how well the Galaxy had things going. Ashley Cole started the play by dispossessing Quakes right back Cordell Cato, who was pushed far forward in support of San Jose’s attack.

Alessandrini’s effort saved Cole’s pass from going into touch – and set the Galaxy on a breakaway against a scrambled San Jose defense. Alessandrini’s left-footed cross floated to open acreage on the back post, where it was met by the sprinting dos Santos.

“He’s world-class,” Onalfo said of dos Santos. “I think he was a little unfortunate early on not to have some more goals, but he’s really found his form. He and Alessandrini and the rest of the guys are just doing a hell of a job.”