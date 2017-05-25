Which attacker will break out in Cascadia? | Who's the Best?

Every match between the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers is filled with intrigue and Saturday's tilt (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada) is no different.

Set aside all the banter about Timber Joey and you'll find two teams who are in need of re-setting their seasons. The Sounders have won just three of their first 12 games, the latest of which was an uninspiring 1-0 win at home against Real Salt Lake. After winning their first three games, the Timbers have struggled, winning just two of their last nine. They are currently on a four-game winless streak after losing 4-1 at Montreal last weekend.

Two players who could help their teams rebound are attackers Jordan Morris and Sebastian Blanco.

After being vital in the Sounders' run to MLS Cup last year, Morris picked up an injury at the start of the season and has been feeling the effects. He has two goals and zero assists in almost 1,000 minutes this year.

Blanco, the Argentinian playmaker, has shown flashes of his potential but has mostly failed to live up to the expectations that were heaped upon him after those first three games. He has just one goal and two assists in 968 minutes this season.

When taking a look at the Audi Player Index, the two players slightly diverge.

Morris performs slightly better when taking a look at the points, as his average points sit almost 100 higher than the average for all players. Blanco sits 27 points below the overall average. Part of this is due to the fact that despite not scoring very many goals, Morris has been able to earn two penalties for the Sounders, which are worth 190 points each.

If the Sounders and Timbers are to make their moves to the top of the Western Conference, improvements from Morris and Blanco will most likely be needed.