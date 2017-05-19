Kick Off: Streaking TFC visit RBNY to open weekend slate | Kaká extending ?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Eastern Conference powers kick off weekend slate

Toronto FC will open the weekend slate under Friday night lights when they visit the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | TSN2; MLS LIVE in US). The Supporters Shield leaders will be trying to push their win streak to seven games, which would tie the longest such run since the end of the league's shootout era. PREVIEW

While Toronto FC is showing their outstanding depth every week, local blog Waking the Red wonders what they should do with slumping midfielder Armando Cooper. READ MORE

Quakes to test unbeaten FCD

FC Dallas will wager the last unblemished record in MLS when San Jose comes calling for a Saturday night tussle (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Though the Quakes have often played rude guests at Toyota Stadium, they are winless in the last eight meetings between the two. PREVIEW

The Earthquakes were hit with some bad news on Thursday, with Harold Cummings being ruled out for the season. San Jose landed the Panama defender during the winter window with hopes that he'd marshal their back line, but he's yet to appear for them due to an accident suffered at home. READ MORE

NYCFC back in the Lions' den

New York City FC will pay a Sunday visit to one of their least favorite foes when they travel to face Orlando City. Though the Lions are winless in four, they've already beaten NYCFC twice this season, and three times in a row altogether. PREVIEW

In their midweek draw at San Jose, Orlando City boss Jason Kreis uncovered a pair of new pieces to add back line depth in PC Giro and Leandro Pereira. READ MORE

Kaká up for Orlando stay

Speaking of Orlando City, Lions skipper Kaká says he'd like stick around. The Brazilian star's contract expires at season's end, and he's reportedly yet to begin extension talks with the club. PREVIEW

'Caps brace for Sporting visit

Sporting KC will aim to stretch their lead on the Western pack when they hit Vancouver for Saturday night's game (7 pm ET | TSN1/4; MLS LIVE in US). However, they've struggled at BC Place in recent seasons, winning just once in their last four visits. PREVIEW

He doesn't get a great deal of attention outside Kansas City, but his Sporting teammates appreciate the importance of offseason midfield catch Ilie. READ MORE

Can Philly roll through the Rapids?

The resurgent Philadelphia Union will be after the first four-game win streak in club history when they welcome Colorado for a Saturday evening match (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The trends lie in their favor, as the Rapids have lost eight consecutive away games dating back to last season. PREVIEW

Union winger Chris Pontius, who has five assists in the last five games, says he's taken to his new role as a set-up man in their attack. READ MORE

Galaxy pay visit to Minnesota

On Sunday, the LA Galaxy will make their first visit to Minnesota United (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). PREVIEW

The Galaxy have enjoyed improved results over the last three rounds, a span that has coincided with a form revival enjoyed by defensive midfielder Joao Pedro. READ MORE

"En fuego" Chicago head to D.C.

Warming Chicago and D.C. United will lock horns for the 56th time in league play in Saturday at RFK (4 pm ET | UniMás, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Though the Fire arrive on a two-game winning streak, they have lost four straight in the capital. PREVIEW

With D.C. scuffling, local blog Black-and-Red United has suggested a couple changes to their spine for this match. READ MORE

Struggling Sounders host RSL

Seattle will aim to get back on the winning track when they host Real Salt Lake for a Saturday duel (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The defending MLS champs come into the contest having dropped three straight, and they've won just once in four home games this term. PREVIEW

Real Salt Lake got a quick look at new winger Jefferson Savarino midweek, when he notched in assist on their equalizer in the win over NYCFC. RSL playmaker Albert Rusnak, whose goal Savarino set up, says the youngster provides a new dimension to their attack. READ MORE

Familiar foes clash in New England

Eastern Conference rivals Columbus and New England will meet for the 58th time in league play when they reunite at Gillette on Sunday (2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). It was just two weeks ago that Columbus evened the all-time series at 22-22-13 with a 2-0 home victory over the Revs. PREVIEW

Local blog Massive Report notes that offseason DP signing Jonathan Mensah is showing improvement as his match fitness increases. Still, they are concerned about the defender's passing out of the back. READ MORE

Montreal welcomes the Timbers

East cellar-dwellers Montreal will look to halt a two-game losing streak at home when they open the gate to Portland for a Saturday tilt (3 pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in US). It won't be easy against the Timbers, who have left Stade Saputo with the full points on their last two visits. PREVIEW

For the Timbers, the game represents a chance to right the ship after a pair of disappointing results. READ MORE

Dynamo invade the ATL

Houston remains on the hunt for their first road win of the season as they get set to pay a Saturday call (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE) on a struggling Atlanta United side. After a strong start, the expansion side have won just one of their last seven games. PREVIEW

With Eric Alexander on the shelf, the Dynamo found an energetic new midfield cog in rookie Joe Holland during their midweek loss at Philadelphia. READ MORE

Derbies highlight USOC draw

The US Open Cup fourth round draw has lined up several rivalry duels, including a NYCFC-Red Bulls derby and a Cascadia showdown between Seattle and Portland. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Michael Bradley stops by ExtraTime Radio for a chat

Colorado's Shkelzen Gashi nets Goal of the Week

Kurtis Larson: My list of true MLS legends