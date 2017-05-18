Armchair Analyst: On the Radar for Week 12 of the MLS regular season

LISTEN: How does an exclusive interview with USMNT and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley sound? Good, right? We've got that and more on this Thursday, including a full weekend preview! Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Let's just jump right into it:

Outshined

Over the last several years Toronto FC have been less dangerous with Sebastian Giovinco out because duh, Giovinco is the best player in the league when healthy. He will be missed on Friday night when Toronto visit the Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET; TSN2 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US), because of a quad strain suffered last week against Minnesota United FC.

The Reds still have plenty of attacking stars, though, and none has gotten less pub than this winter's big signing, playmaker Victor Vazquez. The Spaniard leads MLS with eight assists thus far in 2017, and his ability to play runners through has changed the way TFC do business (volume up for analysis):

Flood the box! Get runners in there if you're gonna make the high press work. pic.twitter.com/lDxA2Ghfoh — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) April 9, 2017

Vazquez has the exact kind of creativity from the central channel that TFC felt they lacked in MLS Cup against Seattle, and he's unleashed runners forward all season long. He can do it on the front foot, as above, but is arguably even better when TFC are playing deep and he can simply lay passes into space.

I'll also be watching: How high RBNY's fullbacks play. They've been dangerous when both sides are getting forward, but that's left them predictably exposed on the counter. This is an especially dangerous game to play against a through-ball artist like Vazquez.

Fell On Black Days

D.C. United have lost two straight, have won just once in their last five and are in danger of dropping to the bottom of the Eastern Conference if things don't go right on Saturday when Chicago visit (4 pm ET; UniMás, Facebook.com in US | MLS LIVE in Canada). Literally no one knows better than D.C. how thoroughly a good, late-season run can turn around what had previously been a miserable campaign, but this isn't last year's East. The conference is deep, 1-through-11, and simple math (11 teams this year, 10 last year) says it's going to be harder to make it to the playoffs in 2017.

There've been many pixels spilled about injuries on the backline and in goal, and Lucho Acosta's absence at the start of the year, and Patrick Mullins missing a month with a hamstring. All of those guys are essential, and there's a good reason United play worse when they're gone. But there's not enough that's been said about the gaping void Patrick Nyarko's injury has left.

Dribbles completed in 2017

Nyarko: 10

The Rest of D.C.'s wingers, combined: 11

Nyarko's ability to beat his man and then complete the play with a telling pass – he's been one of the league's best open play chance creators on a per 90 basis over the past decade, and is second only to Acosta on D.C. this year – can't be replicated by any of the other guys in United's stable, and thus opposing fullbacks have been very comfortable defending way out on an island against whoever it is Ben Olsen's put out on the left wing. When it's Nyarko in that spot, those fullbacks need help, which means the central defense has to take a step or two out of the middle, which means the rest of D.C.'s attackers have a bit of room to go to work.

I'll also be watching: Twice in two games Chicago have scored goals off of sustained, final third possession. That's a useful trick going against a D.C. team that'll almost certainly try to sit back and absorb, given that both Nyarko and Acosta are out.

Been Away Too Long

Vancouver vs. Sporting KC (Saturday, 7 pm ET; TSN1/4 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US): Vancouver handled themselves superbly in their recently concluded four-game road trip, winning two and losing two – including last weekend's 2-1 result at Houston, a game in which I thought they outplayed the Dynamo. Going to the 4-1-4-1 from the 4-2-3-1 was a very smart formational and tactical switch from Carl Robinson, and the 'Caps are a standard deviation better than I expected.

They can still be had, though, if you drive the ball from the wing into the heart of the midfield (volume up for analysis):

Armchair Analyst: How Tabla flattened out the ‘Caps defense en route to Donadel's goal pic.twitter.com/Hn1F8loCVw — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) April 29, 2017

That's a lucky finish from Marco Donadel, but this is also the type of play that A) Gerso can create, and B) Benny Feilhaber can finish. Feihaber already has two goals from way downtown this season, and if the 'Caps give up that space he could end up grabbing a third.

I'll also be watching: Sporting KC's press should be useful against a 'Caps team that can still struggle with distribution from central defense.

Two More Games

Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy (Sunday, 5 pm ET; ESPN, ESPN Deportes in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada): Both of these teams have gotten recent results by playing pretty conservative soccer. They leave their backlines and central midfields back, and let the wide midfielders and forwards line do all the creative, attacking work.

This could very well feel like a throwback MLS game from, say, 2008 when almost everybody played a pretty standard 4-4-2.

Orlando City vs. NYCFC (Sunday, 7 pm ET; FS1, FOX Deportes in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada): The third game in three months between these two. Keep an eye on the forwards (volume up for analysis):

Armchair Analyst: David Villa's great, Nemanja Nikolic's clever, and Abu Danladi? The rookie showed some stuff pic.twitter.com/4fk2qgJkeo — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) May 9, 2017

These two teams make those runs, but go about it in different ways. With NYCFC it's David Villa dropping back that triggers the wings – especially Rodney Wallace – to fly forward. When the defense reacts to that, Villa then trails the play into the honeypot.

With Orlando City it's all about Cyle Larin as the No. 9 pushing the line and creating space for both his strike partner Carlos Rivas, as well as Kaká busting through out of midfield.

One more thing:

Happy weekending, everybody.