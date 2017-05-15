Kick Off: Alessandrini sparks LA to cap wild Week 11 as TFC wins again

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Galaxy get well at New York

The LA Galaxy ended a four-game win drought by easing to a 3-1 victory away over the New York Red Bulls. Romain Alessandrini was the star, scoring a pair of early goals and earning the late spot kick buried by Giovani dos Santos. RECAP

As part of his usual weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how much of the Red Bulls' troubles stem from their failure to adjust since dealing away midfielder Dax McCarty. READ MORE

Tommy Mac fires NYCFC level in Dallas

Tommy McNamara netted the equalizer, helping New York City FC continue their fine away form with 1-1 draw at FC Dallas. Despite blowing their lead with 22 minutes left, the Toros remained as the league's lone unbeaten. RECAP

Though forced to settle for a point, FC Dallas were inspired by the toughness shown by skipper Matt Hedges, who played the second half with six stitches in his forehead thanks to a collision with teammate Kellyn Acosta. READ MORE

Timbers, Atlanta share a pair

Portland and guests Atlanta United battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. Liam Ridgewell's quick-reply strike cancelled out Julian Gressel's early-second-half opener. RECAP

Though many teams would be content with a point gained at Providence Park, Atlanta were left disappointed by the result after dominating possession. READ MORE

Reds make it six on the trot

Toronto FC once again proved their depth can win games, capping a string of six wins in 22 days with a 3-2 decision over visiting Minnesota United. Spot-starter Tosaint Ricketts bagged the winner with 13 minutes to play. RECAP

The win put Toronto FC in historic company. Few teams have strung together as many consecutive wins in MLS's post-shootout era, and none have done it in such a short span. READ MORE

Fire torch Seattle late

Chicago scored three goals in the final half-hour to break a deadlock with visiting champs Seattle for a 4-1 triumph on Saturday. Nemanja Nikolic netted the Fire's first and last goals to move into a tie for the league scoring lead. RECAP

The Fire are taking the big win as an indicator of a confidence and mentality not seen in Bridgeview in recent years. READ MORE

Meram's hat trick lifts Crew SC

Justin Meram scored all three Columbus goals, powering his side to a 3-2 win at Montreal. The result pushed the visitors up to second place in the East. RECAP

Meram completed his first MLS hat trick in stoppage time to decide the contest, and Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter hailed the winning rush as proof of the team's determination to fight until the final whistle. READ MORE | WATCH HAT TRICK

Sporting rally for Orlando City share

Sporting KC became the first club to leave Orlando City Stadium with a point by equalizing with 16 minutes left for a 2-2 draw with the Lions on Saturday. RECAP

The surprise hero was Sporting KC was young attacker Latif Blessing, who bagged a brace standing in for suspended strike ace Dom Dwyer. READ MORE

Rapids halt losing skid

Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday, blanking San Jose in a 3-0 victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Shkelzen Gashi both opened and closed the scoring to ring up his first two goals of the term. RECAP

Suitably impressed, Rapids boss Pablo Mastroeni declared it was his team's best performance of the season thus far. READ MORE

Revolution steamroll RSL

New England posted their first win in over a month by humbling guests Real Salt Lake with a 4-0 lesson. Lee Nguyen notched a goal and two assists to lead the way. RECAP

The win capped a big week for Revs forward Kei Kamara, who celebrated the birth of his second child with his team's second goal. READ MORE

Union cruise through D.C.

Haris Medunjanin led the way with a goal and two assists as Philadelphia continued their sudden resurrection with a 4-0 rout over home side D.C. United. The Bosnia midfielder was one of four Union players to bag their first goal of the season. RECAP

One of those Union account openers was birthday boy Oguchi Onyewu, who punctuated a strong showing with his first MLS goal on a powerful restart header. READ MORE

Dynamo go top in the West

On Friday night, Houston jumped to the top of the Western table by continuing their domination at home with a 2-1 victory over Vancouver. Albert Elis put the team ahead to stay in the early going, running his scoring streak at BBVA Compass Stadium to four games. RECAP

The Dynamo have surely proven that their home is a fortress, and now want to transfer that winning mentality to the road. READ MORE

