Atlanta United left disappointed after drawing Portland Timbers on road

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Atlanta United went away from Sunday’s 1-1 road draw to the Portland Timbers with mixed emotions.

After enduring a pair of 3-1 losses to D.C. United and New York City FC, Atlanta are happy to have taken a point from the traditionally intimidating confines of Providence Park. However, after dominating possession and out-passing the Timbers, 562 to 237, the visitors are looking at the draw as points left on the board.

Talking to the press after the match, Atlanta head coach Tata Martino was emphatic that his side should have come away with the win.

“It is good to have played good soccer but we go with our hands empty,” said Martino through a translator. “ Absolutely, we were the better team.”

After a first half in which clear-cut chances were seldom, Atlanta’s breakthrough came only moments into the second stanza. But Martino thought Atlanta should have already had the lead.

“It was a shame that we were not winning the game at that point,” said the Atlanta coach.

That sentiment was echoed throughout Martino’s team, and goalkeeper Alec Kann believed that three points were there for the taking.

“We could have had three points,” said Kann. “We arguably had the better of the game. We controlled the game and it is disappointing to get a point. But at the end of the day a point in this stadium is a good result.”

Atlanta goalscorer Julian Gressel was more circumspect about Atlanta’s record away from home to date.

“I think our mentality has been pretty good on the road so far, said Gressel. “You kind of wish to pick up another win here or there, but it has been good and we have been in games and ground out results. That is what you have to do on the road and then hope that you get lucky here or there to clinch three points.”

Still, after playing seven road matches in their first 10 games, Atlanta will be happy to return to Bobby Dodd Stadium for their next two games.

“It is nice to go home and unpack for the first time in a couple of months,” said Kann.