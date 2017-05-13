Justin Meram becomes 7th Crew SC player to score a hat trick

May 13, 20179:31PM EDT

Columbus Crew SC winger Justin Meram capped a hat trick with a stunning, stoppage-time winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory against the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo. He owed his mother only one. Meram, now up to seven strikes on the season -- and tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot -- is just one off his career-high ... with 22 games to play.

