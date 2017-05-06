Sounders Will Bruin, Tony Alfaro catch some fish at famous Pike Place

The Pike Place Fish Market in downtown Seattle is "world-famous" for its fresh seafood and the quirky tradition of throwing whole fish, and two Seattle Sounders got their chance to give it a fling in the runup to their MLS Cup rematch vs. Toronto FC on Saturday.

This time it was two relatively recent arrivals to the Puget Sound, striker Will Bruin and defender Tony Alfaro, on the line with ESPN's cameras rolling. The two teammates faced three whole-fish catches apiece, with whoever slipped most surely destined for scorn and smacktalking.

We know they both have soft feet. But who had the best hands? Watch the video and find out.