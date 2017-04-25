Bastian Schweinsteiger and Luis Solignac - Chicago Fire - 4/1/17
Bastian Schweinsteiger teases Argentine teammate about 2014 World Cup final

April 25, 20176:47PM EDT
Dave ZeitlinContributor

By all accounts, Bastian Schweinsteiger has meshed very well with his new Chicago Fire teammates since arriving in MLS last month.

But that doesn’t preclude a little friendly trash talk, right?

On Tuesday evening, Fire forward Luis Solignac revealed to the world that Schweinsteiger filmed a short video of himself on Solignac’s phone with the simple words: “Argentina 0, Germany 1.”

That, of course, was the final score of the 2014 World Cup final — a game in which Schweinsteiger played the full 120 minutes for Germany. Solignac, we should note at this time, hails from Argentina.

Perhaps the Fire can put their 2014 World Cup rivalries behind them when they chase a World Cup title of their own.

