Toronto FC 3, Chicago Fire 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Toronto FC arrested a three-game winless run, and handed the Chicago Fire their first defeat in four games, with a 3-1 victory at BMO Field on Friday.

After an active opening to the game, Toronto took the lead in the 28th minute from Sebastian Giovinco. The lead was doubled four minutes later, courtesy of a header by defender Eriq Zavaleta. Giovinco capped off his performance on the night with a stunning free kick late in the second half, while Fire substitute David Accam notched a consolation goal just before the end of the game.

Goals

28' – TOR – Sebastian Giovinco Watch

32' – TOR – Eriq Zavaleta Watch

82' – TOR – Sebastian Giovinco Watch

88' – CHI – David Accam Watch

Three Things

GIOVINCO WINS BATTLE OF STARS: While Bastian Schweinsteiger has started his MLS tenure well, it was the Sebastian Giovinco show on the night, as he completely overshadowed his European counterpart. Buzzing around from the opening whistle, the Italian was active throughout his shift and shot early and often until he found the breakthrough on the night. It seemed he was not pleased to let the good times end, as he angrily left the field after being substituted in the 85th minute. BACK TO THEIR BEST? The late goal conceded will give a bit of pause, but this was the first time this season where TFC looked like they had taken over a game. Once the first goal went in, the result seemed set, and the hosts grew in confidence as the game went on. It's still very early, but this may be the first sign that Toronto are indeed among the elite teams in MLS. NOT AS BAD AS IT SEEMS? In recent years, a result like this would seem to be a formality for the Fire, but that's not quite how this one went. Until the opening goal, the game was largely end-to-end, with the Fire giving nearly as good as they got. Add in a controversial moment in the 71st minute, when an apparent handball in the box by Toronto's Justin Morrow was called a free kick just outside the box, and the scoreline, not to mention the outcome, could have been quite different for the visitors.

