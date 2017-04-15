San Jose Earthquakes 1, FC Dallas 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

FC Dallas continued their unbeaten start to the MLS regular season, but the San Jose Earthquakes grabbed the last laugh once again as the teams drew 1-1 at Avaya Stadium on Friday.

The teams were deadlocked in a cagey match until Maxi Urruti led an attack to set up Kellyn Acosta in the final quarter-hour to give the visitors the lead. But Jahmir Hyka scored on the final play of the game for the Earthquakes to split the points on the night.

Goals

78' – DAL – Kellyn Acosta Watch

94' – SJ – Jahmir Hyka Watch

Three Things

GOONIES ARE BACK? San Jose went on an incredible run in 2012, hitting late result after late result, all the way to the Supporters' Shield that year, and birthing the "Goonies" phenomenon for the Quakes (because they "never say die."). Now, for the second week in a row this season, the Quakes have hit a very late equalizer to claw back a result at home. It may not be the full Goonies magic, but look, if they keep this up, they just might get back to the formula that was so improbable and so successful back in 2012. DALLAS STAY UNBEATEN: Dallas will almost certainly rue the equalizer in dropping two points on the road, but they are still unbeaten so far in MLS this season and given the scattered nature of this game in general, probably won't stay up too late agonizing over the draw. Sitting in second place in the Western Conference with at least a game in hand on nearly everyone else, after the ups and downs of their CONCACAF Champions League campaign, isn't a bad position for the defending Supporters' Shield holders. WHAT HAPPENED? Cristian Colman was perhaps the happiest player for the goals that came late, as the FC Dallas forward had a howler to forget in the first half. While the ball was moving fairly fast, it did seem harder to kick the post than to simply poke the ball into the net. Heartbreaking moment right there for Colman. #SJvFCD pic.twitter.com/0WXarfkhEv — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 15, 2017

