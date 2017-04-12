Kick Off: Dallas top Real Madrid in GA Cup | ATL unveil training facility

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

GA Cup: FC Dallas top Real Madrid

FC Dallas' highly-touted academy stuck a fancy new feather in its cap on Tuesday, when their Under-17 squad scored a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid to reach the Generation adidas Cup fifth place game. READ MORE

There was only one MLS youth team that reached the tourney final four in the Champions Division, and that was the New York Red Bulls. They lined up a semifinal date against Flamengo's Brazil thanks to some incredible results. Three MLS clubs join Mexico's UANL Tigres in the Premier Division semis. READ MORE

Atlanta's sweet new training digs

Atlanta United FC have opened their sparkling new training ground, and it's a real stunner. Among the features of the $60 million, 30,000 square foot facility: six full-size fields, an open-air weight room, tons of natural light and a barber chair in the dressing room. READ MORE

Power moves in southeast

The top three of FC Dallas, Portland and Toronto FC held their places in this week's edition of the MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. Meanwhile, Atlanta United jumped three spots to fourth, while Orlando City made the biggest jump, climbing four rungs to reach eighth. READ MORE

Adi credits teammates for record

Though Portland strike ace Fanendo Adi admitted it was nice to have broken the team's all-time scoring record with a late spot kick on Saturday in Philadelphia, he was quick to share the credit with his teammates. READ MORE

One-game ban for MPG

Orlando City will be short Matias Perez Garcia against the LA Galaxy this weekend (Sat. 2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada) after the midfielder was hit with a one-game suspension for violent conduct during Sunday's win over the Red Bulls. The Disciplinary Committee handed down the verdict upon reviewing a post-challenge kick that went unpunished in the contest. READ MORE

Reports: Union to audition Bellot

According to German reports, Red Bull Leipzig II netminder Benjamin Bellot is set to begin a week on trial with the Philadelphia Union. The 26-year-old was also recently linked with interest from the Chicago Fire and Swiss champs Basel. READ MORE

Can US/CAN/MEX fast-track WC bid?

The United States, Canada and Mexico have teamed up to enhance their chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, but their dogged pursuit apparently doesn't stop there. The three federations are reportedly aiming to accelerate their bid with an early presentation that could stave off competition. READ MORE

