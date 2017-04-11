LA goalkeeper Dan Kennedy retires, joins Galaxy broadcast team

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Dan Kennedy announced on Tuesday his retirement from professional soccer after 10 MLS seasons, ending a distinguished career spanning 163 appearances, 485 saves and 33 career shutouts.

Kennedy, 34, will immediately join the Galaxy front office in a full-time role, where he will work in youth programming and development, among other functions, and serve as analyst for all Galaxy radio broadcasts on the club’s website and a broadcast analyst for Galaxy II matches.

“I am incredibly grateful to have spent 10 years playing in Major League Soccer,” said Kennedy in a statement. “I will walk away from my playing career proud of the time I spent in this league and how far it has come. I am excited to take this next step in my career with the LA Galaxy as I walk away from my time on the field.”

A 2012 MLS All-Star, Kennedy played for FC Dallas and the Galaxy in his latter years, but he’s best-known for his seven standout seasons with Chivas USA. He featured for the Goats from 2008-2014, where he became the franchise's all-time leader in games played (144), games started (142), saves (451), shutouts (28), and minutes played (12,764).

Born in Fullerton, California, Kennedy starred at the University of California, Santa Barbara before making his professional debut with the USL’s Puerto Rico Islanders in 2005, where he won USL Rookie of the Year honors. After one season at Municipal in Chile, he returned to California when he joined Chivas USA.