It appeared like the Seattle Sounders would win their first game ever at Avaya Stadium on Saturday after 89 minutes, but late heroics by Chris Wondolowski ensured the San Jose Earthquakes a share of the points at home in a 1-1 draw.

Scoreless through 83 minutes, Nicolas Lodeiro hit a rebound off a blocked free kick to put the Sounders ahead late, but Wondolowski managed a late tally to knot the scoreline back up for good.

Goals

84' – SEA – Nicolas Lodeiro

90' – SJ – Chris Wondolowski

