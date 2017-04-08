LA Galaxy 2, Montreal Impact 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The LA Galaxy returned to winning ways on Friday, as they defeated 10-man Montreal Impact 2-0 at StubHub Center.
The hosts opened the scoring 15 minutes in, as Romain Alessandrini made a late run onto Emmanuel Boateng's centering pass and slotted it past Evan Bush. Montreal's prospects took a hit just before halftime, as Marco Donadel was given a straight red card for a foul on Jermaine Jones. Jones then tallied his first goal for the Galaxy in the second half to ice the result.
Goals
- 15' – LA – Romain Alessandrini Watch
- 74' – LA – Jermaine Jones