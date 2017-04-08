Ashley Cole - Chris Duvall - LA Galaxy - Montreal Impact - action
LA Galaxy 2, Montreal Impact 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

April 8, 201712:31AM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

The LA Galaxy returned to winning ways on Friday, as they defeated 10-man Montreal Impact 2-0 at StubHub Center.

The hosts opened the scoring 15 minutes in, as Romain Alessandrini made a late run onto Emmanuel Boateng's centering pass and slotted it past Evan Bush. Montreal's prospects took a hit just before halftime, as Marco Donadel was given a straight red card for a foul on Jermaine Jones. Jones then tallied his first goal for the Galaxy in the second half to ice the result.

Goals

  • 15' – LA – Romain Alessandrini Watch
  • 74' – LA – Jermaine Jones

Next Up

  • LA: Saturday, April 15 – at Orlando (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)
  • MTL: Saturday, April 15 – vs. Atlanta (1 pm ET | CTV, TVAS in Canada, MLS LIVE in US)