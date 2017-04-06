ExtraTime Radio: MLS's CCL dreams die | CONCACAF targets 2026 World Cup

LISTEN: MLS will have to wait another year to lift the CONCACAF Champions League trophy after FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps crashed out against Liga MX in the semis. The guys take a big-picture look at the results before moving on to CONCACAF's joint World Cup bid and Week 6 action. Plus, 'Caps forward Fredy Montero on why he left China his one-time Cascadia rivals. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Another year, another CONCACAF Champions League trophy that won't be lifted by an MLS team. Those dreams died on Tuesday and Wednesday as FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps succumbed to Liga MX competition in a trend that American and Canadian clubs just can't seem to break. So what should we take away from this year's CCL disappointment? What does it mean for the future? Where did FC Dallas fall short in Pachuca? Why prevented the 'Caps from slaying a giant in Tigres? Andrew, David and Matt try to answer those questions then turn to more positive news in the region as all signs to a US, Canada and Mexico joint bid for the 2026 World Cup!

After the break, it's all MLS as Week 6 approaches. Are the Galaxy in trouble or is this just a case of early season yips and the injury bug? Can Bastian Schweinsteiger shine in a tough test for the Fire? Should Jim Curtin be on the hot seat in Philly? Why is Sebastian Giovinco still looking for his first goal or assist in 2017? How will Real Salt Lake change under Mike Petke? What level of player are Orlando City getting in Luis Gil, back in MLS on loan for the season? Finally, Fredy Montero calls in from Vancouver to talk CCL, China, Cascadia bad blood and why he hopes 2017 will be his best year yet.

In the mailbag, listeners flood the Hot-Take Hotline with a new jingle, a question about the next generation of USMNT goalkeepers and a dispute about the best MLS team of all-time. Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

