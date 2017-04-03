Catch up on the highlights of MLS Week Five -- in limerick form

Another full week of MLS matches, another set of match recaps in limerick form. Because why not? You're surviving Monday, aren't you? Check out what you missed below -- and feel free to click those match recaps, too, for the full scoop.

TOR 0, SKC 0

Fri., Mar. 31 (match recap)

Benny was nowhere in sight

While KC was lacking in fight

Lacking incision

Or smart decisions

It ended a goalless blight

SEA 0, ATL 0

Fri., Mar. 31 (match recap)

So much for the promise of goals

This was one for the hitting of poles

Looking down the line

These teams’ll be fine

Their rosters are lacking in holes

NYC 2, SJ 1

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

The Quakes are not great on the road

Good things, this does not quite bode

Bernardez’s red card

Made things yet more hard

Their backline couldn’t carry the load

CHI 2, MTL 2

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

Schweinsteiger scores on his debut

In a match that ends up two—two

Marking on corners

Lacking all order

The Fire’s got some work left to do

CLB 2, ORL 0

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

Meram is playing red hot

He scores on shot after shot

Young Wil Trapp did boss

Orlando’s first loss

He fills midfield like a clot

DC 2, PHI 1

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

Where’d they be without Bill Hamid?

DC’s greatest player indeed

With save after save

Many for the brave

From the back, this team he does lead

MIN 4, RSL 2

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

Who knew the Loons were contagious?

Real’s defense was outrageous

They dug a big hole

With goal after goal

Marking like this is courageous

HOU 4, NY 1

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

A quick-fire hat trick for Cubo

He’s scored during four in a row

One for BWP

Can’t compare with three

Scoring race has a way to go

VAN 4, LA 2

Sat., Apr. 1 (match recap)

Diop’s keeping casts a pall

But Techera’s having a ball

And Ousted gaffes too

Safe hands, there are few

Cue backups awaiting the call

POR 1, NE 1

Sun., Apr. 2 (match recap)

Valeri volleys like Zizou

Players like him there are few

Internet’s boyfriend

And hard to defend

His aim on that shot was so true