LA Galaxy: Lletget sustained "no significant damage" from injury on US duty

Fans of the LA Galaxy and US national team were bracing for bad news after Sebastian Lletget limped off the Avaya Stadium pitch in obvious pain just 18 minutes into Friday's 6-0 US trouncing of Honduras.

The versatile midfield had scored the Yanks' first goal and looked lively along the right flank in his first World Cup qualifying appearance. He tried and failed to play on after taking a knock via a heavy challenge by Honduras' Ever Alvarado, who was shown a yellow card for his tackle, and US coach Bruce Arena said postgame that Lletget would undergo an MRI scan.

But it seems the injury is less serious than feared. LA Galaxy Insider Adam Serrano reported on Sunday that Lletget sustained a sprained left foot, with a medical evaluation showing "no significant damage" after he returned to Southern California.

Lletget didn't make the trip to Panama for the USMNT's qualifier there on Tuesday night (10 pm ET | beIN SPORTS), and will visit a specialist on Monday to find out more about his potential availability for LA's next league match, a visit to Vancouver on Saturday (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE in US, TSN1 in Canada).