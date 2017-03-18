Jack Harrison, Hernan Bernardello - New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact - March 18, 2017
Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

New York City FC 1, Montreal Impact 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

March 18, 20174:11PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

The Montreal Impact weathered an early storm from New York City FC on Saturday, then struck back to earn a road point via a second-half strike by Dominic Oduro at wind-swept Yankee Stadium. 

The hosts dominated the first 45 minutes, spurning a bevy of inviting scoring chances before finally forging ahead via a Rodney Wallace finish just before the break. NYCFC were made to pay for their wastefulness in the 68th minute, when Oduro chested down a delicately-lofted pass from Patrice Bernier and smashed the equalizer past Sean Johnson to force a 1-1 draw.

Goals

  • 8' – NYC – Rodney Wallace Watch
  • 28' – NYC – David Villa Watch

Next Up

  • NYC: Saturday, April 1 – vs. San Jose (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
  • MTL: Saturday, April 1 – at Chicago (3 pm ET | CTV, TVAS, TSN5 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US)