New York City FC 1, Montreal Impact 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Montreal Impact weathered an early storm from New York City FC on Saturday, then struck back to earn a road point via a second-half strike by Dominic Oduro at wind-swept Yankee Stadium.

The hosts dominated the first 45 minutes, spurning a bevy of inviting scoring chances before finally forging ahead via a Rodney Wallace finish just before the break. NYCFC were made to pay for their wastefulness in the 68th minute, when Oduro chested down a delicately-lofted pass from Patrice Bernier and smashed the equalizer past Sean Johnson to force a 1-1 draw.

Goals

8' – NYC – Rodney Wallace Watch

28' – NYC – David Villa Watch

Next Up