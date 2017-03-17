Top 5 Toronto FC-Vancouver Whitecaps games all-time

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will square off for the first time in 2017 on Saturday (4 pm ET | CTV, TSN1 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US). It's the only meeting scheduled between the teams in the MLS regular season, but the Canadian rivals have played a number of entertaining, hard-fought games over the years, across multiple competitions.

Before the latest entry in the rivalry kicks off, here's a look back at the top 5 games in the history of the series.

The Whitecaps' debut campaign in MLS in 2011 featured more downs than ups, but they got their new era off on the right foot with a commanding 4-2 win over TFC in their first game in the league. Eric Hassli scored a brace and Davide Chiumiento added two assists for the winning side.

Welcome, Jozy and Giovinco: Whitecaps 1, TFC 3 (March 7, 2015)

Toronto FC opened their latest Designated Player bonanza in 2015 with huge contributions from Jozy Altidore (two goals) and Sebastian Giovinco (assist) in a road win. Safe to say it was the start of a very good thing for the Reds.

'Caps hold on in shootout: TFC 3, Whitecaps 4 (May 14, 2016)

One of the best features of this particular rivalry is the number of goals usually produced. This fixture didn't disappoint, as Vancouver raced out to two-goal leads, twice, and ended up holding on despite a Giovinco brace.

Of course, this list is not complete without the Amway Canadian Championship final second leg last year. You'll notice the Whitecaps won the game, but the goal scored by Toronto made the difference, after winning the first leg 1-0. Will Johnson's tally, in the 95th minute, handed TFC the title, and Johnson a stint on the sidelines, after breaking his leg on the monumental play.

TFC grabbed the winner in dramatic fashion (do you sense a trend?), but this game was marked by one of the most athletic plays in recent memory, as then-rookie forward Darren Mattocks appeared to practically leap out of the stadium and scored a header for the Whitecaps: