Kick Off: Week 2 Recap | Atlanta rules in the snow | 4 squads stay perfect

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Atlanta cruises in snow show

The wintery conditions were supposed to give Minnesota United FC an advantage, but the coldest game in MLS history could not slow down Atlanta, who plowed their way to a 6-1 road rout in the first expansion derby between the two sides. Josef Martinez led the way with a hat trick, while Miguel Almiron co-starred with two fine goals and an assist. RECAP

Despite the emphatic margin of victory, proud Atlanta boss Gerardo Martino insists his charges didn't do anything special aside from finishing their chances. READ MORE

On the flip side, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle discusses how everything's gone wrong for Minnesota United so far. READ MORE

Timbers top 10-man Galaxy

Portland continued their perfect start to the season with a somewhat nervy 1-0 away victory again a shorthanded LA Galaxy side. RECAP

As noted by local blog Stumptown Footy, the Timbers' win came down to a pair of big moments, with one at each end of the field. READ MORE

NYCFC runs wild in home opener

There won't be any slow starts at home for New York City FC this season. David Villa scored twice and Maxi Moralez put on a star show as the Sunday hosts strolled to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United. RECAP

Though some NYCFC fans may have worried that coach Patrick Vieira would pull back on his attacking ways after last season's rough playoff ouster to Toronto FC, our Will Parchman writes that the team are still set fans' hearts atwitter at Yankee Stadium. READ MORE

Robles sets record in RBNY win

The New York Red Bulls stand alone atop the East after recording a 1-0 victory over visiting Colorado on Saturday afternoon. RECAP

Red Bulls backstop Luis Robles didn't just log a shutout in the win. He also set a new MLS ironman record by starting his 142nd consecutive league match. READ MORE

Robles' record and the loss could not overshadow a strong return to action by Rapids netminder Tim Howard that should give USMNT boss Bruce Arena plenty to ponder ahead of the forthcoming crucial World Cup qualifiers. READ MORE

San Jose knows the way

San Jose are off to their first 2-0-0 start in club history following a 3-2 rally triumph over guests Vancouver. RECAP

Anibal Godoy was again the key to victory for the Quakes, as he punctuated another top-shelf display with another golazo. READ MORE | WATCH GOLAZO

Dynamo make it two in a row

Houston also stayed perfect by scoring a comfy 3-1 win over visiting Columbus on Saturday. RECAP

As was the case on opening say, Dynamo fans were able to watch the show put on by the attack trio of Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Cubo Torres. WATCH VIDEO

Across the pitch, Columbus Crew SC continued a troubling pattern, and our Ben Baer wonders whether they need to change up central midfield. READ MORE

Chicago catching Fire early

Chicago celebrated their home opener with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, a game in which DP Nemanja Nikolic opened his MLS account. RECAP

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how, unlike recent seasons, the Fire have hit the ground running in 2017. READ MORE

Fit to be tied (x3)

MLS champs Seattle rallied late from two goals down to earn their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Montreal, a game dominated throughout by Nacho Piatti. READ MORE | WATCH PIATTI WOW

Supporters Shield holders FC Dallas managed to post a scoreless draw at Sporting KC, who've yet to leak a goal this season. RECAP | READ MORE

In Philadelphia, the Union surrendered an early lead and then clawed back late for a 2-2 share that kept East champs Toronto FC winless. RECAP | READ MORE

Exports: Wood bags HSV winner

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood got knocked down, and then got back up to fire the late decider in a sorely-needed 2-1 victory over Fabian Johnson's Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. READ MORE

Over in Denmark, Rubio Rubin opened his Silkeborg account on Saturday with a late consolation strike off the bench. READ MORE

