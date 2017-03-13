Frosted footy & more: What you might have missed in Week 2 of MLS 2017

The season’s second round of Major League Soccer brought us a few more goals, a whole lot more snow… and another batch of piping-hot angles to ponder.

Let’s cook.

10. False spring

Around here, it’s supposed to get warmer as the season progresses. But Old Man Winter saved a bone-chilling sucker punch for MLS in Week 2, with freezing or near-freezing temperatures at kickoff in Chicago, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Minnesota and both New York-area games. (We’re leaving Montreal out of this, since they open every season indoors at Stade Olympique in a necessary nod to the merciless Quebec hiver.) In some cases the weather complicated matters on the field – how about those snowy scenes at TCF Bank Stadium?! – but for the most part, it tested the fans most of all. At least the players get to run around and generate some body heat…

Some snow, plenty of goals, and a whole lot of fun.



Scenes from Week 2: https://t.co/9HhmNpAjFt pic.twitter.com/xAzdFeD2HI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 14, 2017

9. Magisterial maestros

Trends come and go, but one thing has remained the same for most of the league’s history: South America is the market of choice for reliable string-pullers. This weekend we were treated to some devastating displays from the likes of Ignacio Piatti in Montreal (a goal and an assist), Maxi Moralez at New York City FC (two assists and a goal) and Miguel Almiron for Atlanta (two goals and an assist). The modern game has expanded and evolved our conceptions of what a playmaker is and can be, but the value of that vision and dynamism endures.

8. Gios, interrupted

Observers across four nations are waiting to hear further news on the knocks that forced two of the league’s brightest stars to exit their respective matches at halftime. Sebastian Giovinco sustained a bruise on his outer thigh from a challenge by Oguchi Onyewu in Toronto FC’s 2-2 draw at Philly, while Giovani dos Santos picked up what is apparently a hamstring issue in the LA Galaxy’s home loss to Portland.

7. New DPs open their accounts

It would seem that Atlanta Designated Player Josef Martinez proved the veracity of the classic “skin to win” rule for cold conditions. The Venezuelan hit the field in short sleeves in Minnesota – he credits his time in the Swiss league for his hardiness – and promptly bagged his club’s first hat trick. In the Windy City, a similarly-hyped DP also banged in his first MLS goal, as Nemanja Nikolic scored the winner on one of the stranger plays of the weekend. Their teams need them to keep it up.

6. Robles record vs. Howard

Red Bull Arena hosted a battle of club icons past and present when the Colorado Rapids visited on Saturday. The occasion marked Tim Howard’s MLS return to North Jersey, where he first made his name as a MetroStars hero more than a decade ago. The Secretary of Defense stood tall for the visitors, but his opposite number Luis Robles notched the win – while setting a new MLS record for consecutive games played (142).

5. Sounders late show at The Big O

With 10 minutes left in regulation, Saturday’s match at Montreal looked pretty grim for Seattle. The Sounders had been outplayed by the Impact and were trailing 2-0 – on the verge, it seemed, of an 0-2 start to the season. But then Nico Lodeiro and Will Bruin popped up with last-gasp goals at Stade Olympique, and changed the whole narrative, for this week at least...

4. Midshipmen in the engine room

We talked last week about a rising tide of trust being placed in young talent around the league, and Week 2 suggested it was no fluke. Most notably, Derrick Jones worked another full 90 minutes in the heart of the Union midfield, holding his own against the likes of Michael Bradley and Armando Cooper – check out the kid’s defensive actions below – and D.C. United Homegrown Ian Harkes made his MLS debut against NYCFC’s big names. He too went the whole 90, albeit in a losing cause.

Derrick Jones' defensive actions in @PhilaUnion's draw w/ TFC on Sat. Kid puts in the work. Compare to Ozzie Alonso's vs. MTL on the right. pic.twitter.com/tfluTHHHsS — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) March 13, 2017

3. Houston, we have a hydra

Sorry, Sounders fans: The title of most fearsome MLS “hydra” that once belonged to Seattle in the Obafemi Martins era has now passed to the Houston Dynamo. As our own Jesus Acevedo writes, the Orange’s frontline trio of Alberth Elis, Cubo Torres and Romell Quioto was monstrously fierce against Columbus Crew SC, each striker bagging a goal as coach Wilmer Cabrera’s work continues to turn heads.

2. Godoy? Golazo!

The San Jose Earthquakes are making some waves too, as their bevy of TAM-enabled new signings has provided a dramatic injection of quality at Avaya Stadium. The 2-0 Quakes are also getting some new angles from existing parts, as Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy has suddenly become the go-to guy for mindblowing long-distance strikes. His knuckling rocket from range completed San Jose’s comeback on Vancouver and earned a deserved Goal of the Week nomination.

1. Van Damme-d

It wouldn’t be an early-season weekend without some controversial calls, would it? This week it’s the Galaxy who feel hard done by, as ace defender Jelle Van Damme saw a second yellow card from referee Baldomero Toledo with barely half an hour played. The replays suggest there are certainly some questions worth asking about possible Timbers theatrics. But with his first one apparently awarded for dissent – a point of emphasis for all referees this season – players across the league would be well advised to phrase their comments to the refs carefully.