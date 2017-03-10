Twin Cities brewer dedicates a new craft beer to Minnesota United

Yesterday, we learned about the history of the Dark Clouds, one of Minnesota United's longest-running supporters' groups. Their sardonic sense of humor -- plus the existence of other wry groups, like the "OpuLoons" -- makes us really wanna party with Minnesota fans frequently. But here's another reason: the team itself just got a new local craft brew dedicated to its inaugural season in MLS.

Surly Brewing (also a great name, btw) just, uh, crafted United Crushers Pale Ale, which they'll release at a pre-match party at their Minneapolis brewery starting this Sunday at 11 a.m., before Minnesota's home opener vs. fellow expansion team Atlanta United (5 pm, ESPN 2 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada). Fans can also buy it at home matches at TCF Bank Stadium.

“When you get new neighbors, you want to do something nice for them,” wrote Omar Ansari, owner and founder of Surly Brewing, in a statement from the club. “Fruit baskets are overrated and as much as we’d love to help them with that sofa sleeper, our chiropractor said to ease off the heavy lifting. So, when we found out Minnesota United were moving in up the street, we decided to do what we do best: Brew a beer for them.”

Gotta love that irreverence -- someone let us know how it translates to the new brew, okay?