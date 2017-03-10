New York City FC, Montreal Impact honor women on international holiday

Two MLS clubs helped commemorate International Women's Day this week.

New York City FC held a discussion with sports industry leader Nicole Jeter-West on Wednesday. Women employed by the club came together and according to a story on the team's website, "[Spoke] on the subjects of working in a male-dominated environment and the ever-changing landscape of the sports industry[. It] was the perfect way to mark an important day on the calendar."

Meanwhile, Montreal Impact players were asked to speak about the women who inspire them in honor of International Women's Day.

Impact captain Patrice Bernier was among several players to pay tribute to both his wife and mother, and did so in typically eloquent fashion.

“My wife has always been an inspiration," he told the Impact website. "She’s strong. She’s there for us. She’s gone through a lot. The woman who put a soccer ball in front of me is my mom. She guided me in the right direction. My dad was my coach, but my mother oriented me, made me more professional and got me to understand what opportunities were in front of me.”

International Women's Day was created in the early-20th century and adopted by the United Nations in 1975 as a day of civil awareness for equal rights regardless of gender.