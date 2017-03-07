Another PK save under his belt, Nick Rimando shows he's still going strong

SANDY, Utah – Just in case anyone thought Nick Rimando has lost a step, the 37-year-old goalkeeper’s penalty kick save on Sebastian Giovinco in Real Salt Lake’s 0-0 draw against Toronto on Saturday was a pretty loud reminder that he’s still playing at a high level.

Now in his 18th season in MLS, the all-time MLS leader in almost every goalkeeping category saved Giovinco’s penalty kick in the 30th minute and held onto several other Toronto chances for his 130th career shutout.

The performance wasn’t lost on Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore.

“If anybody is going to pull off a game like that it’s going to be Rimando,” Altidore said of his US national team teammate.

Rimando’s penalty kick save jumpstarted a Real Salt Lake team that was under the gun a bit at the start of their season opener. It was one of three saves he made on Saturday, leaving him just 17 short of tying Kevin Hartman for the all-time MLS record, the lone goalkeeping mark he doesn’t already own.

“The first 20 minutes were rough for us, we were under it and when you get those big timely saves that Nick does, it can energize the group,” RSL head coach Jeff Cassar said after Saturday’s draw.

“His presence to our backline, to our team elevates us and when the fans get into it after he makes a save, it brings energy to the place and it spurs us on. After he made that save we were much better. We don’t want to have to rely on that, but that’s why he’s arguably the best ‘keeper in MLS ever.”

For all Rimando does as a goalkeeper, he’s perhaps best known for his penalty saves. He’s the all-time MLS leader with 29 penalty kicks either saved or missed against in regular season action, and he helped RSL win a pair of penalty kick shootouts in the 2009 playoffs en route to the lone MLS Cup in club history. His prowess against spot kicks even earned him a job as a penalty kick consultant for the USMNT at last summer’s Copa America Centenario.

“He’s very good at them,” said TFC and USMNT captain Michael Bradley. “He’s got a secret, a knack. It’s no coincidence at this point when he’s able to save a penalty.”

Rimando says there’s no secret – just prep work with RSL goalkeeping coach Daryl Shore combined with a little bit of luck.

“Daryl does a really good job about tape [so] I know who takes the PKs for them and where they go,” Rimando said on Saturday. “I guessed the right way this time and hopefully the next time he has another PK, it’s luck again.”