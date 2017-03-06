Report: Diskerud close to loan deal from MLS to Swedish club

Mix Diskerud, a man without a club but still signed to MLS, could be closing in on a loan deal to Swedish side IFK Goteborg, according to published reports.

Sweden's Expressen was the first to report talks of a loan to Goteborg from MLS, which still holds the Norwegian-American midfielder's contract after he was bought out by New York City FC last week.

Because he was not put on waivers, as a result of a no-trade clause in his contract with NYCFC, Diskerud cannot be signed by another MLS club.

On Monday, ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle reported – citing an unnamed source within MLS – that the deal could be completed within two days and that the loan would run only through August.