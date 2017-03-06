MLS announces multi-year renewal of partnership with Etihad Airways

Major League Soccer announced on Monday the multi-year renewal of its partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, continuing Etihad’s role as the official airline partner of MLS.

Under the renewed sponsorship, Etihad and MLS will collaborate through the “MLS Flight Path” campaign, bringing competitions for fans, VIP experiences at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup, as well as flights and holidays with the Skytrax-Certified 5-Star Airline to experience its home of Abu Dhabi. MLS Flight Path also explores the global paths players have taken to become MLS stars through exclusive features and interactive digital maps.

To announce the extension, Etihad Airways teamed up with Roger Bennett and Michael Davies of "Men in Blazers" to tell soccer’s incredible global story and the many intersections between MLS and the airline (watch video above).

Etihad and MLS are celebrating the start of the 2017 season by inviting fans to share their best soccer-related travel photos on social media with the hashtag #MLSFlightPath. In April, two lucky fans will win a VIP experience at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Chicago, where they will compete head-to-head for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi.

“We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Etihad Airways and build upon our relationship with one of the world’s best airlines,” said Jennifer Cramer, MLS’ Vice President of Partnership Marketing, in a league release. “At MLS, we are dedicated to serving our global audience, which is why it is truly exciting to partner with a premium global brand whose values and approach mirror our own. Together, we will continue to build upon our commitment to global soccer and its dedicated fans.”

Etihad Airways currently operates 45 return flights each week between Abu Dhabi and six American cities – Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The carrier supports soccer globally through various partnerships, including with New York City FC, Manchester City FC, Melbourne City FC, Al Ittihad FC and Al Ain FC in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.