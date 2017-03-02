Cheez-It and Pringles named the official snacks of Major League Soccer

Cheez-It and Pringles were named the official snacks of Major League Soccer on Thursday, kicking off a multiyear, multichannel partnership that will feature digital, video and content brand integration, in-stadium exposure and on-site activation at key MLS events.

“We know Cheez-It and Pringles fans love soccer, from playing in the game themselves to cheering on their favorite team and players at home,” Melissa Pawlowicz, Senior Director of Promotions for Kellogg’s, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with MLS to bring soccer fanatics of all ages exclusive and unique experiences throughout the season.”

As part of the partnership, Cheez-It and Pringles are launching the Kick It with The Pros Sweepstakes. Five lucky fans and their guests will be selected to win the grand prize – a VIP all-access trip for two to the 2017 MLS All-Star week in Chicago, where winners will participate in an exclusive camp hosted by MLS legends. The winners will also enjoy a meet and greet with select MLS players and coaches, all-access passes to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 2 at Soldier Field and exclusive MLS swag, among other perks.

Additionally, 100 first prize winners will receive $100 worth of MLS merchandise. Fans can enter the Kick It with The Pros Sweepstakes for a chance to win by using #KickItEntry on Twitter.

“Cheez-It and Pringles are storied brands with a shared history of delivering fun and engaging experiences that bring sports fans together,” said Carter Ladd, Vice President of Business Development for MLS. “This partnership will serve passionate soccer fans across the country who are hungry to get closer to the game they love, and we’re excited to welcome both brands to the MLS family.”