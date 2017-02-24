Atiba Harris and FC Dallas welcome Ethiopian twins after scoliosis surgery

Turns out, Atiba Harris and FC Dallas had some special help getting ready for Thursday’s CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

The club on Tuesday welcomed 17-year-old Ethiopian twins Tamirat and Markus Bogale — who have come to the area for a series procedures to correct their severe scoliosis — for a friendly kickaround on the Toyota Stadium pitch.

Harris first befriended the twins in December after hearing their story and has visited them throughout their ordeal. With their medical situation now improved, Harris invited them to drop by days before Dallas’ 4-0 win over Arabe Unido.

Tamirat and Markus donned their custom FC Dallas jerseys, kicked the ball around, received autographs and quibbled over who was the better player. In a couple months, they'll return to their native country — but as lifelong FC Dallas supporters.