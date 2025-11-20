What will decide the Eastern Conference Semifinals?

And now, after our customary November international break, we return to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a look at the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

But “moments” is the right word for describing both him and Cincy as a whole. They rarely dominate games from stem to stern, instead leaving it at the feet of their match-winners both in attack (the three guys I mentioned) and their pretty remarkable ability to scramble in defense.

Though you could also make a case for Evander ! I know Brenner ’s the one who was the hero of their Hell is Real win over Columbus , and Kévin Denkey’ s certainly had his moments throughout the year… but this is Evander’s team, right? The Brazilian No. 10 is capable of moments few others in this league can match, which is why he’s been in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race two years running. He’s that kind of talent.

Honestly, that might be enough. When the margins tighten and the game becomes a series of high-leverage moments, there’s no one you’d rather have dictating the script than Messi.

The Herons’ defensive structure has gotten better (though it still wobbles), and the rotations have been crisper (though they still drift). They have become a more complete team in attack, though one that too often still defaults to “hope Messi solves it.”

Lionel Messi has 10 goals and eight assists in his last six games, and Inter Miami will need every ounce of that galaxy-bending genius when they roll into Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This is the part of the season where stars either impose their will or get swallowed by Cincy’s box dominance; can Messi rise above that? Can Miami, as a collective?

Cincinnati’s tactical plan

What we’ve seen most from the Garys this year, and what I’m sure we’ll see from them in this one, is Evander working underneath a central pairing. The real questions will come from what’s happening behind that trio:

Will the wingbacks release early to get into the attack – actually playing ahead of the ball to give Evander more runners to pick from? Will the deep-midfield combo (I’m guessing it’ll be Samuel Gidi and Pavel Bucha, though I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if Obinna Nwobodo replaced Gidi in the XI) be able to do the work in distribution? Or will Evander have to drop deep to get touches?

If the answer to both of those is “yes” – well, if the answer to No. 1 is “yes,” and to the first part of No. 2 is “yes,” which makes the answer to the second part of No. 2 “no” – then this team absolutely cooks. But injuries and, frankly, some indiscipline from the front three have meant those types of performances have been few and far between. As I wrote above, it’s been much more of a “win on the margins in the big moments” type of season than a “dominate the game and comfortably put it away” type of season.

The front three's indiscipline, by the way, mostly reveals itself on the defensive side of the ball. They’re not a great pressing team (except for the times when they’re suddenly in the mood, and then they can be a devastating pressing team), and they’re mostly uninterested in closing down passing lanes. That means the midfield and defense have to scramble behind them to an unusual degree for a 65-point team.

To be clear, they're excellent at it – literally one of the best scrambling defensive sides I can remember in this league. But there’s a difference between scrambling against the likes of Taha Habroune and Hugo Picard vs. scrambling against the likes of Messi, Luis Suárez et al.

Miami’s tactical plan

A 5-3 loss to Chicago back at the start of October was the come-to-Jesus moment head coach Javier Mascherano needed to make one big personnel change and a couple of tactical tweaks.

The personnel change was simple: Óscar Ustari played himself out of the starting job in goal, with Rocco Ríos Novo now owning that spot. Ríos Novo has been very good in the subsequent six games, during which Miami have gone 5W-1L-0D with 21 goals scored and just six allowed.

That’s not a typo. Now, I will grant you that four of those six games were against Nashville, so it’s maybe not the most representative sample in the world. But Nashville’s really freaking good – they have a US Open Cup trophy to show for it this year, remember – and the Herons beat them in three out of the four meetings.