Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps start MLS Cup chase: "We need him"

“It was really nice to see what can happen with a city, maybe at former times with a village, if there is success, if you win against maybe bigger cities,” he continued. “And that's what we want to do.”

The title refers to a turn of phrase from television commentator Jim McKay, who’d said Vancouver “became a deserted village as everyone huddled indoors” to watch the 'Caps upset the star-studded, heavily-favored New York Cosmos on their playoff run. “Village” became a tongue-in-cheek badge of honor for Whitecaps faithful amused by their US neighbors’ perceptions, a theme Müller quickly grasped as he educated himself on his new club.

The short film , released earlier this year, is called “From Village to Victory: The story of Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1979 Championship run,” a retrospective of the original Whitecaps’ underdog capture of that year’s North American Soccer League title, and how profoundly they charmed the community, building a cherished soccer legacy in Rain City that continues to this day.

Not because of chronological order, however, so much as one of the videos he watched on the long trip from Europe, and what it reveals about the German legend as he prepares to lead the resurgent Vancouver Whitecaps into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, starting with a Round One Best-of-3 Series clash with FC Dallas on Sunday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

“We need him, and it’s that balance – a little bit of give and take; we want to have his back and he has our back. And I think it’s just brought this team cohesion to the highest that we've ever had it. … We want to cap it off with a trophy for sure.”

“He's been great on and off the field, and I think the biggest thing for me is just how willing he is to improve other players around him. And doesn't matter if you're young, you're older, he just wants to see the group be better,” said midfielder Sebastian Berhalter , sitting at the German’s side on the dais.

And even after just eight appearances for VWFC, he’s already the centerpiece, in multiple contexts, as the reigning Canadian champions take up the relatively unfamiliar role of legitimate MLS Cup contenders rather than the upstart cameos of years past, thanks to a second-place finish in the Western Conference off the back of a Cinderella run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final in the spring.

Even after claiming most of the footballing world’s biggest prizes, from the FIFA World Cup to UEFA Champions League and myriad more team and individual honors across nearly two decades of excellence for club and country, Müller’s competitive fire still burns brightly at the business end of an already historic season for the Whitecaps.

Off-field impact

Recruited by clubs elsewhere in MLS and around the world, Müller had a wealth of options when his glorious tenure at Bayern Munich drew to a close last spring. His choice of Vancouver surprised many, perceived as an offbeat move to a destination well removed from the sport’s traditional corridors of power and influence, even with the city set to host World Cup matches in 2026.

Slotting smoothly into a playmaking role at the heart of the attack, he has racked up eight goals and four assists during his early days in Vancouver, helping power a 5W-1L-3D surge down the back stretch of the regular season. His sheer star power and surprisingly gregarious personality have markedly boosted the locker-room vibes and collective confidence, and drawn new eyes to the Whitecaps, both at home and abroad.

“He definitely gave back to everybody since he arrived,” said head coach Jesper Sørensen. “Thomas, I said many times, is known for being a champion on the pitch, but he's definitely also a champion outside of the pitch, and I think that makes him very special.