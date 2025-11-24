Subaru Park stunner! New York City FC oust Philadelphia Union

New York City FC kept their MLS Cup hopes alive on Sunday, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final by dispatching 2025 Supporters' Shield winners the Philadelphia Union , 1-0 , at Subaru Park.

The visitors stunned the Philly crowd in the 27th minute, jumping into a shock lead thanks to veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez, who put the finishing touches on a brilliant team goal with a close-range strike past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Philadelphia tested NYCFC and USMNT 'keeper Matt Freese early and often throughout the first half, forcing him into three key saves, but were unable to find a way through.

The Cityzens nearly doubled their advantage in the 55th minute, as Nicolás Fernández Mercau looked to have caught Blake off his line from inside his own half. The Jamaican international sprinted back to sweep the ball off the goalline at the last moment, suffering an apparent hamstring injury that forced him to be subbed off for Andrew Rick.

The Union continued to apply pressure as they pushed for an equalizer during the final half hour, but were unable to find the back of the net, thanks to a heroic rearguard action by NYCFC as well as multiple incredible saves by Freese.

Sunday's win sent New York City to their third Eastern Conference Final since 2021, where they'll visit Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Nov. 29. The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Goals