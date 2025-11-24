Subaru Park stunner! New York City FC oust Philadelphia Union

New York City FC kept their MLS Cup hopes alive on Sunday, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final by dispatching 2025 Supporters' Shield winners the Philadelphia Union, 1-0, at Subaru Park.
The visitors stunned the Philly crowd in the 27th minute, jumping into a shock lead thanks to veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez, who put the finishing touches on a brilliant team goal with a close-range strike past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.
Philadelphia tested NYCFC and USMNT 'keeper Matt Freese early and often throughout the first half, forcing him into three key saves, but were unable to find a way through.
The Cityzens nearly doubled their advantage in the 55th minute, as Nicolás Fernández Mercau looked to have caught Blake off his line from inside his own half. The Jamaican international sprinted back to sweep the ball off the goalline at the last moment, suffering an apparent hamstring injury that forced him to be subbed off for Andrew Rick.
The Union continued to apply pressure as they pushed for an equalizer during the final half hour, but were unable to find the back of the net, thanks to a heroic rearguard action by NYCFC as well as multiple incredible saves by Freese.
Sunday's win sent New York City to their third Eastern Conference Final since 2021, where they'll visit Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Nov. 29. The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Goals
- 27' - NYC - Maxi Moralez | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Cityzens proved once again that even away from home, they're a force to be reckoned with. The only lower-seeded team to advance out of the Round One Best-of-3 Series this year, New York City have prided themselves on their ability to win on the road. Even with star striker Alonso Martínez out injured, NYCFC got the job done, earning their third road win of the 2025 postseason to set up a showdown with Messi and Miami next week.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: As he has so many times for NYCFC, Moralez came up clutch, scoring his sixth career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal to send his side to the Eastern Conference Final.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Although Moralez's goal made all the difference, it was Freese who stole the headlines with two world-class saves late in the game to ensure NYCFC's advancement against his former club.
Next Up
- NYC: Nov. 29 at Inter Miami CF | Eastern Conference Final
- PHI: End of season