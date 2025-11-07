Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United conclude Round One chess match

A hard-fought Round One Best-of-3 Series comes to a close on Saturday, when Minnesota United FC host Seattle Sounders FC in a winner-take-all Game 3 at Allianz Field (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Coming off a bounce-back 4-2 victory at Lumen Field in Game 2, Seattle will look to carry that momentum into the series-decider after a penalty-kick defeat in Game 1.
"We like the big moments, and now you have three big moments and three big games that you get to put your stamp on," midfielder Cristian Roldan said on Wednesday. "So [this format] definitely suits us, I think we all prefer big pressure, one-game moments, but it also creates a little bit of that rivalry.
"Right now, [Nectarios] Triantis and I have battled it out twice, right? Some of the defenders, like Michael Boxall and our Jordan Morris, and so you create that bit of rivalry within the two clubs, and sometimes that's good. You might see a more intense game in the third game because of it."
Tactical battle
Replicating those attacking fireworks could be easier said than done for Seattle against a Minnesota side with a stingy defensive unit, anchored by one of the league's top center backs in Boxall.
They also boast the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in Dayne St. Clair, whose penalty-kick heroics keyed Minnesota's Game 1 victory.
“Eric Ramsay has done a really good job of taking that group of players," Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said. "He lost a couple of big pieces and he's had to make some changes, but they have an identity and they have a way to play.
"He's had a great season, but I think our team matches up good with them. I think we just need to make plays."
After making his own tactical tweak to great effect by inserting Danny Musovski into the starting XI in Game 2, Schmetzer said his side has to be mindful of any counter-adjustments.
"We understand that Minnesota is going to make tweaks," Schmetzer said. "They're going to make changes. We have to be prepared for whatever they do, and be able to follow up with another good performance where we actually found those moments to make plays in the game.”
Semifinals in sight
After falling behind 3-0 in Game 2, Minnesota did salvage some momentum with a pair of lethal counterattack goals in first-half stoppage time.
For midfielder Robin Lod, Game 3 provides a chance to eliminate a longtime Western Conference nemesis.
"For Saturday, we just have to take all the good things from Game 1 and Game 2, and do our best to show that we are the better team," Lod said.
"I've always wanted to have revenge against them, and I feel like that fuels me to play really well against them."
Whoever wins Saturday's decisive match will punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they'll take on the winner of the Round One series between San Diego FC and the Portland Timbers.
"It just comes down to one game at home with our crowd behind us," Boxall said. "Get on the front foot, put them under more pressure than we did and get ourselves to the next round."