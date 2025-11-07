Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United conclude Round One chess match

A hard-fought Round One Best-of-3 Series comes to a close on Saturday, when Minnesota United FC host Seattle Sounders FC in a winner-take-all Game 3 at Allianz Field (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

"Right now, [Nectarios] Triantis and I have battled it out twice, right? Some of the defenders, like Michael Boxall and our Jordan Morris, and so you create that bit of rivalry within the two clubs, and sometimes that's good. You might see a more intense game in the third game because of it."

"We like the big moments, and now you have three big moments and three big games that you get to put your stamp on," midfielder Cristian Roldan said on Wednesday. "So [this format] definitely suits us, I think we all prefer big pressure, one-game moments, but it also creates a little bit of that rivalry.

Coming off a bounce-back 4-2 victory at Lumen Field in Game 2, Seattle will look to carry that momentum into the series-decider after a penalty-kick defeat in Game 1.

Tactical battle

Replicating those attacking fireworks could be easier said than done for Seattle against a Minnesota side with a stingy defensive unit, anchored by one of the league's top center backs in Boxall.

They also boast the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in Dayne St. Clair, whose penalty-kick heroics keyed Minnesota's Game 1 victory.

“Eric Ramsay has done a really good job of taking that group of players," Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said. "He lost a couple of big pieces and he's had to make some changes, but they have an identity and they have a way to play.

"He's had a great season, but I think our team matches up good with them. I think we just need to make plays."

After making his own tactical tweak to great effect by inserting Danny Musovski into the starting XI in Game 2, Schmetzer said his side has to be mindful of any counter-adjustments.