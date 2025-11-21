FC Cincinnati & Inter Miami brace for "electric" playoff matchup

“We’re really going back with these games of disappointment!” Noonan deadpanned. “We were talking about it. … It's going to be another tough challenge. And hopefully we can put a similar performance – if not better – together to move on.”

FCC marched to the Supporters’ Shield that year, but those two setbacks denied them the chance for a historic treble. Did his team have a sense of unfinished business with the Herons, just as they did with Columbus?

Now they would face Inter Miami CF , the adversary that inflicted similar heartbreak on Cincy a couple of months earlier in that 2023 campaign, storming back from a 2-0 deficit to win an epic US Open Cup semifinal duel on penalties after 120 minutes of riveting back-and-forth action had left the two sides deadlocked at 3-3.

His team had just vanquished one ghost from the past by ousting the Columbus Crew in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, avenging a galling home loss to their Hell is Real rivals in the Eastern Conference Final two years ago.

“We’re going to have space to play, we’re going to have the possibilities of great plays, and it’s going to be a totally different game than it was against Columbus. But we need to have in mind that it’s going to be also a different game from the regular season, because it’s playoffs now. The vibe is going to be there, more responsibility as well.”

“We’re going to have to play like we played against them in the first game at home; play with confidence,” Cincy’s star playmaker Evander told This is MLS during the international break. “We know who we’re playing against, of course. We’ve got to respect, but play our game and play with confidence.

They’ve got ample reason for confidence, considering they’ve smashed Inter Miami 3-0 and 6-1 in their two visits to southern Ohio since that pulsating Open Cup semifinal, and took a 0-0 draw from their visit to Chase Stadium in July, a game that Messi, Jordi Alba and the just-signed Rodrigo De Paul sat out.

Noonan and his players know better than to poke the bear – or in this case, the GOAT – by talking too loudly about their thirst for revenge against Lionel Messi & Co. when they visit TQL Stadium in Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ). Yet it would undoubtedly represent sweet, sweet redemption were they to follow up their seizure of in-state bragging rights with a landmark victory over the Herons' glitz and glamour.

Time to shine

While FCC took four points from six in their head-to-head meetings, the margin between these two Eastern Conference powers was razor-thin during the regular season. They finished dead-even at 65 points apiece, and with MLS using wins rather than goal differential as the first tiebreaker, Cincy edged into second place and thus get to host this weekend’s clash.

Crucially, the Knifey Lions take heart from the visceral power of their home faithful at TQL, one of the league’s noisiest, most partisan venues, where the fans will propel their team onward and tend to live and die with every moment.

“I think it’s a two-way pressure: The pressure that they demand more from you, but also it’s the good pressure that you have the supporters with you to win these kinds of games,” said Evander. “Of course, all of us need to believe more when we play at home, especially playoff time. These supporters want to go out there and support you, but also they want to see you win the game.”

The Orange & Blue partisans made their presence felt in the decisive Game 3 win over Columbus, and with such strong local pride, Cincy is one spot where Miami’s star power has less effect on the composition of the crowd. At least the weather seems to be breaking in the Floridians’ direction, with clear conditions and relatively mild temperatures in the mid-50s Fahrenheit forecast for Sunday’s kickoff.

“Obviously, it's the GOAT, Messi, all that. But I feel like when he comes to Cincinnati, it's a bit different,” goalkeeper Roman Celentano said this week on a Club & Country live show from US men’s national team camp in Tampa.