San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

Expansion side San Diego FC and Minnesota United FC battle in the Western Conference Semifinals, in what should be an action-packed Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contest.

Unlike in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC or LAFC . That game will be held on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.

Now, San Diego will look to continue their incredible debut MLS season and become the first expansion side to reach a Conference Final since the 1998 Chicago Fire , who went on to win MLS Cup.

After earning a 2-1 win in Game 1, the Chrome & Azul fell in a dramatic penalty shootout loss in Game 2, setting up a pivotal Game 3. But, as has been the case so often this season, SDFC proved any doubters wrong, cruising to a 4-0 win behind braces from MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino .

Newcomers San Diego FC kept their historic expansion season alive, slipping past an upset-minded Portland Timbers side in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Standings: Western Conference No. 4

Western Conference No. 4 Regular season: 58 points (16W-8L-10D)

Typically reliant on their formidable defense, the Loons played perhaps the most entertaining Round One Best-of-3 Series, eliminating Seattle Sounders FC.

After Minnesota escaped with a shootout win following a 0-0 draw in Game 1, the Sounders responded with a 4-2 victory in Game 2. Both sides then delivered a rubber match for the ages, playing to a back-and-forth 3-3 draw before the Loons took a dramatic 7-6 PK shootout win to book their place in the Conference Semifinals.