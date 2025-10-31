San Diego FC prepare for Chucky Lozano's return in Game 2

Up 1-0 in their Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Portland Timbers, it seems that San Diego FC have been handed another boost in their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs quest.
Ahead of Saturday's match at Providence Park (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV), head coach Mikey Varas offered up some reassuring news for fans of the Chrome-and-Azul.
Star winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is back.
"Based on everything that we've seen," Varas announced, "he'll be traveling to Portland and will be coming off the bench for us."
Key piece
The first Designated Player in club history, Lozano has joined forces with fellow DP winger Anders Dreyer to create one of the most dangerous forward pairings in the league. The duo produced an astonishing 28g/29a combined during the regular season.
After missing the regular-season finale and Game 1 of SDFC's Round One Best-of-3 Series, both against the Timbers, due to disciplinary reasons, the Mexican superstar is eager to reunite with his Danish counterpart and hopefully send his side to the Western Conference Semifinals with a win in Portland.
"He wants to be part of the group," Varas said of Lozano's attitude. "I think it's the most important thing through actions. That you want to be part of the group is the most important thing for everybody."
Historic season
It has been a record-setting first year in San Diego, as the Chrome-and-Azul proved themselves the best expansion team in MLS history by accruing the most points (63) and most wins (19) ever in a debut season en route to securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
They weren't just a fantastic expansion team, either. SDFC also tied last season's Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF for the most away points in MLS history (37).
The last exclusive club San Diego are aiming to become a part of? Joining Chicago Fire FC as the second expansion team to win MLS Cup presented by Audi in their inaugural season.