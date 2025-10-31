San Diego FC prepare for Chucky Lozano's return in Game 2

Up 1-0 in their Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Portland Timbers , it seems that San Diego FC have been handed another boost in their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs quest.

"Based on everything that we've seen," Varas announced, "he'll be traveling to Portland and will be coming off the bench for us."

Ahead of Saturday's match at Providence Park (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ), head coach Mikey Varas offered up some reassuring news for fans of the Chrome-and-Azul.

Key piece

The first Designated Player in club history, Lozano has joined forces with fellow DP winger Anders Dreyer to create one of the most dangerous forward pairings in the league. The duo produced an astonishing 28g/29a combined during the regular season.

After missing the regular-season finale and Game 1 of SDFC's Round One Best-of-3 Series, both against the Timbers, due to disciplinary reasons, the Mexican superstar is eager to reunite with his Danish counterpart and hopefully send his side to the Western Conference Semifinals with a win in Portland.