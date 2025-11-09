Playoff redemption: Inter Miami overcome Nashville SC in style

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - There was no Round One upset this time for Inter Miami CF . Not even close.

"I'm very grateful for these players," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match. "... [They] understood to perfection what we were playing for today: The importance of being able to put the club in a place it had never been before.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende both scored braces as the Herons crushed Nashville SC , 4-0 , in the decisive Game 3 of their Best-of-3 Series.

Pressure lifted

With the ghosts of last year’s stunning Round One playoff exit against Atlanta United still lurking, the Herons wasted little time in putting those nightmares to bed.

Messi opened the score in the 10th minute and added a second shortly before the halftime break. Nashville threatened in the second half, only for Allende to bag a brace of his own within three minutes (73’, 76’) to ice the result.

“There was no option to lose. I’ve carried that pain of last year,” said homegrown defender Noah Allen. “I know there’s a lot of new guys, but the players that were here last year definitely carried it.

“… We’re a team of high exceptions. We’re not a team that’s a first-round exit.”

The Herons delivered beyond expectations on Saturday night, even without Luis Suárez. The legendary Uruguayan striker was suspended due to violent conduct in Miami’s 2-1 Game 2 loss last week at GEODIS Park.