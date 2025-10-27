PK heroics! Philadelphia Union fend off Chicago Fire comeback

CHESTER, Pa. – The Supporters' Shield winners had their backs against the wall and found a way.

“It was a contrast of two styles: one team trying to waste every second and trying to get out of here and get what they wanted, penalties. Glad we came out on the other side.”

“We put on a really good display of what we try to do. We broke in transition, we showed what we can do, created chaos moments, and took opportunities when they came,” Philly head coach Bradley Carnell said after the match.

After Chicago Fire FC rallied for a 2-2 draw in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series, the Philadelphia Union persevered 4-2 on penalty kicks and outlasted their upset-seeking opponents Sunday night at Subaru Park.

Finding a way

The Fire didn't fold after conceding twice in five minutes during the second half, with transition goals from Indiana Vassilev (70') and Milan Iloski (75') showcasing the Union’s DNA.

Jonathan Bamba (84') pulled one back for Chicago, before former Philadelphia center back Jack Elliott (90+3') equalized with a long-range golazo that forced penalties.

The PK shootout brought even more drama, with homegrown defender Frankie Westfield converting for the Union after Andre Blake made an early stop.

“Frankie is Philly,” Carnell said of the 19-year-old. “I think you’ve seen Frankie step up on numerous occasions. When he came on the field, he showed real intention in what we were trying to do. He created momentum, he created energy. He played a big role in the shift toward grabbing the two goals during the game.”

Another substitute played a crucial part in the night’s biggest moment, as Jesús Bueno scored the final goal of the shootout, pushing the Union over the line with a calmly taken kick past goalkeeper Chris Brady.