New York City FC: How they reached the Eastern Conference Final

New York City FC are just one win away from returning to MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2021. Inter Miami CF stand in their way in Saturday's Eastern Conference Final at Chase Stadium (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
The Cityzens have quietly become one of the most consistent teams in MLS over the last five years, reaching the Conference Final for the third time since their MLS Cup-winning 2021 campaign.
Let's take a closer look at how they got to this point.
New York City qualified for the playoffs by finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference during the 2025 regular season. Under first-year head coach Pascal Jansen, the Cityzens wrapped up their campaign with 56 points (17W-12L-5D).
NYCFC were led up top by Costa Rican star Alonso Martínez (17g/2a), while Hannes Wolf (11g/7a) and club legend Maxi Moralez (2g/11a) also provided an attack boost. They also boasted a strong backline, highlighted by USMNT No. 1 Matt Freese in goal.
NYCFC got their 2025 postseason off to a great start, stunning Charlotte FC, who held a 13W-3L-1D record at home during the regular season, 1-0, at Bank of America Stadium.
As he has so many times this year, Martínez provided the game-winning goal, a brilliant solo effort in which he slalomed through multiple Crown defenders to help his side snatch a difficult road victory.
Returning home in Game 2, NYCFC were unable to close out Round One with a two-game sweep. In a tightly contested affair, neither side was able to find the back of the net in regulation, which sent the match to a penalty kick shootout.
In PKs, it was Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina who came up clutch, denying Agustín Ojeda's spotkick in the eighth round to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for the visitors and level the series at 1-1.
In a do-or-die Game 3, New York City rose to the occasion in front of a raucous crowd at the Bank. For the second time in the series, the Cityzens defeated Charlotte away from home, securing a 3-1 victory to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
DP midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who signed in the summer from LaLiga side Elche, had his breakout moment for NYCFC, scoring a superb brace, while Martínez netted his league-best 12th game-winning goal to clinch the Round One upset.
The road warriors theme continued into the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where New York City shocked yet another MLS Cup contender by downing Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union, 1-0.
Missing Martínez and Andrés Perea due to injuries, as well as midfielder Aiden O'Neill through suspension, NYCFC were short-handed but unfazed. Veteran Moralez turned back the clock to score the game's lone goal, while Freese produced multiple highlight-reel saves to keep the Union off the board and ensure progression to the Conference Final.