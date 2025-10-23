Nashville SC chase "unfinished business" vs. Inter Miami

After losing 5-2 against Inter Miami CF at home on Decision Day, they'll get a chance at redemption when their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Friday night on the road (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV , FS1, FOX Deportes).

“It's been really fun and interesting to watch how each has grown into that in different phases. There's been some really important games. And frankly, not enough have gone our direction… There's a lot at stake every time we play, and that's where we want to be.”

“It was pretty clear that it was going to be two different approaches from the outset,” said veteran defender Daniel Lovitz .

“We have a bitter taste,” said Mukhtar, whose 16 goals and 12 assists made 2025 his joint-second highest scoring campaign. “Concacaf, the Leagues Cup final, you know? There’s a lot of bitter tastes for us, and it's time to turn the pages.”

The next season, Miami knocked Nashville out of the Concacaf Champions Cup , ending their first foray into the competition in the Round of 16.

The Herons knocked Nashville out of the US Open Cup in the Round of 16 before an infamous win in the Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park, with Lionel Messi scoring and lifting his first trophy in North America after a tense 1-1 draw and a penalty shootout that went 11 rounds, all the way to the goalkeepers.

The then-expansion sides met in the playoffs during their first year, with Nashville taking the victory, a dominant 3-0 result at Nissan Stadium. The Boys In Gold largely controlled the next wave of meetings, too, before Miami tipped the scales in 2023.

Nashville and Miami have seemed joined at the hip since they debuted in MLS in 2020.

Stopping Messi

Perhaps more than any team in MLS, Nashville have fallen victim to Messi's brilliance. The 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been dominant against the Coyotes, scoring 10 goals in his seven matches against them. Miami haven’t lost to Nashville since Messi's arrival, either, winning six and drawing two.

Their most recent clash, held this past Saturday, was the textbook definition of a tale of two halves. Nashville dominated the opening 45 minutes, heading into the break with a 2-1 lead. But missed chances came back to bite them, and Messi finished with a hat trick that helped earn this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi.

“We showed that even though we lost 5-2, we had so many chances. We could have scored five or six!” said Mukhtar. “If we score four in the first half, the game could have been completely different. We have to focus on ourselves, on our strengths. I think we’ve created enough chances in all the games against them.”

The way Nashville defended against Messi, in particular, left them with a sour taste.