FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) visit FC Dallas (No. 7) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to close out their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Dallas force a Game 3, Vancouver will host the series decider on Nov. 7 at BC Place.

Following a 3-0 victory in Game 1, Vancouver are one win away from meeting LAFC (No. 3) or Austin FC (No. 6) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

To get the result they need on Saturday, Dallas will lean on Petar Musa (18g/6a), Logan Farrington (5g/4a) and others. In their playoff-clinching Decision Day win at Vancouver, Osaze Urhoghide and Kaick scored for Dallas.

How lopsided? Dallas were the second-ever team to finish a postseason match without taking a shot.

FC Dallas will look to quickly put their lopsided defeat at Vancouver behind them and force a return trip to BC Place for a decisive Game 3.

All for the Cup. 🏆 Bring on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ocLzeWmOPB

Standings: Western Conference No. 2

Western Conference No. 2 Regular season: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)

Vancouver put a 2-1 Decision Day defeat to FC Dallas in the rearview and thoroughly dominated them in front of a BC Place playoff-record crowd of 32,066 to win Game 1.

Daniel Ríos opened the scoring two minutes before halftime, Thomas Müller doubled Vancouver's advantage from the penalty spot on the hour mark, and substitute Kenji Cabrera closed out the rout in the 83rd minute.