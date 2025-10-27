FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) visit FC Dallas (No. 7) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to close out their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 1 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
Following a 3-0 victory in Game 1, Vancouver are one win away from meeting LAFC (No. 3) or Austin FC (No. 6) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Dallas force a Game 3, Vancouver will host the series decider on Nov. 7 at BC Place.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 7
- Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)
FC Dallas will look to quickly put their lopsided defeat at Vancouver behind them and force a return trip to BC Place for a decisive Game 3.
How lopsided? Dallas were the second-ever team to finish a postseason match without taking a shot.
To get the result they need on Saturday, Dallas will lean on Petar Musa (18g/6a), Logan Farrington (5g/4a) and others. In their playoff-clinching Decision Day win at Vancouver, Osaze Urhoghide and Kaick scored for Dallas.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)
Vancouver put a 2-1 Decision Day defeat to FC Dallas in the rearview and thoroughly dominated them in front of a BC Place playoff-record crowd of 32,066 to win Game 1.
Daniel Ríos opened the scoring two minutes before halftime, Thomas Müller doubled Vancouver's advantage from the penalty spot on the hour mark, and substitute Kenji Cabrera closed out the rout in the 83rd minute.
The Whitecaps outshot Dallas, 22-0, and had an xG advantage of 4.34-0.00. The impressive win added to Vancouver's MLS Cup credentials, but Jesper Sørensen's side can't let up at Toyota Stadium against a desperate squad.