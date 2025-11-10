Conference Semifinals explained: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

With the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the rearview, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs continue with four Conference Semifinal matchups.
The single-elimination Conference Semifinals will span from Saturday, November 22 to Monday, November 24.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match.
Four teams per conference (eight overall) qualified after winning their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
The higher seed hosts the single-elimination games, and winners advance to their respective Conference Finals.
The remaining contenders have eyes on MLS Cup presented by Audi, hosted on Dec. 6 by the highest remaining team from the Supporters' Shield standings.
Eastern Conference Semifinals
- No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 5 New York City FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Inter Miami CF
Western Conference Semifinals
- No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC
- No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. No. 3 LAFC
If matches are not decided within 90 minutes, teams will play two 15-minute halves of extra time in their entirety to determine a winner. If the game remains tied, it will proceed with kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
The winner of each Conference Semifinal matchup advances to the Conference Finals, which are held Nov. 29-30.
Eastern Conference Final
- Philadelphia vs. New York City winner against Cincinnati vs. Miami winner
Western Conference Final
- San Diego vs. Minnesota winner against Vancouver vs. LAFC winner
Date: MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for December 6.
Hosting: Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record. If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.
MLS Cup hosting order
- Philadelphia Union - Subaru Park (66 points)
- FC Cincinnati - TQL Stadium (65 points)
- Inter Miami CF - Chase Stadium (65 points)
- San Diego FC - Snapdragon Stadium (63 points)
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC - BC Place (63 points)
- LAFC - BMO Stadium (60 points)
- Minnesota United FC - Allianz Field (58 points)
With points total, New York City FC cannot host MLS Cup.