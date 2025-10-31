Chicago Fire: Rising from playoff outsiders to contenders

It’s difficult to adequately express what a big occasion Saturday’s Round One, Game 2 date with the Philadelphia Union at SeatGeek Stadium is for Chicago Fire FC . (5:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV )

“We've seen the excitement around the city,” said Berhalter in Thursday afternoon's press conference. “I've mentioned this before, of Chicago Fire being a sleeping giant, and I really believe that. We see people around the street are asking us about the game; there's a lot more attention, tickets are selling a lot quicker than before. And that needs to be the standard.”

While meaningful runs in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs were more or less an annual Windy City ritual in the Fire’s early days, it’s been quite some time since the collective sense of anticipation around the club was anything like it is this week. After around a decade of false dawns, the rebuilding project led by head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter is bearing fruit in year one.

“I'm super excited, hoping that our fans show out, and I know all the boys are buzzing,” he added. “It's showing in the way we're training, and I think we really want to stick it to them and get back what we feel we deserve from that last matchup.”

“The way we bounced back after going down 2-0, I think that's what's given us the most confidence,” homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady told MLSsoccer.com this week. “Sending it to PKs and keeping it that close for that long really just instilled that belief in us that, yeah, we can hang with whoever in this league.

An emphatic 3-1 Wild Card win over Orlando City at SeatGeek lit up by euphoric goal celebrations with the Section 8 supporters’ section gave momentum, and a reminder of the good old days. With just two losses since mid-July, belief is growing in the locker room and beyond, even with breakout star and MLS Best XI contender Philip Zinckernagel ’s availability in doubt due to an oblique injury.

A sellout is within reach as the Men in Red fight for their postseason lives after pushing the Supporters’ Shield holders to the brink in Sunday’s series opener at Subaru Park. A gripping 2-2 draw decided by penalty-kick shootout belied the No. 1-vs.-No. 8 seeding disparity between them, and flashed some timely tactical flexibility to blunt Philly’s bruising counterpress.

For the Club, for the fans, for the city. And we’re not done yet. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/c1Lou6Nq2W

“Being here in, I would say, the darker times, where we haven't exactly met our goals and played to our standards, making playoffs is obviously a big one. But to be able to do that this year, and then see how this group of guys has progressed under Gregg, it's just been amazing. It's exceeded everything that I could have hoped for, and it's a little bit of unfamiliar territory for me.”

“I wasn't a fan of the final score, obviously. But yeah, I do remember that game,” he said with a grin. “Crazy to think about, for sure.

Brady was there on that deflating night in 2017, a 13-year-old in attendance with his Fire academy teammates, never guessing he’d be in goal for the next one.

You have to go back even further to find a Fire playoff win: 2009, when John Thorrington – today the co-president and general manager of LAFC – and Cuauhtémoc Blanco scored the goals in a Conference Semifinal win over New England .

That match offers a memory lane for middle-aged soccer watchers. German icon Bastian Schweinsteiger was the home side’s star attraction, their captain Dax McCarty, who’s nowadays an analyst on MLS Season Pass, working alongside two of his opponents that day, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan.

This has been a long time coming. Thanks to a postseason drought that ranks as the second-longest in league history, Chicago’s last playoff run was almost exactly eight years ago. And it ended prematurely: a 4-0 ‘Knockout Round’ upset loss at the hands of the New York Red Bulls in Bridgeview.

Windy City revival

As Berhalter alluded to, the term ‘sleeping giant’ crops up over and over again in any discussions about CF97, one of MLS’s most persistent underachievers relative to history and market.

“But it actually is,” noted left back and native son Andrew Gutman, whose own trajectory as an academy alum who had to leave town to launch his professional career exemplifies past struggles.

“If you think about the Chicago area and how big of a soccer city Chicago actually is – I'm from here, so I've seen all the youth soccer tournaments. I see how big soccer is in the city, in the suburbs, everything. And it's been, for me, kind of disappointing that the Fire haven't matched what soccer is to Chicago.

“Now we’re better, and we're growing, and we're developing.”

It’s not just the return to the postseason, but the emergence of a flowing, attack-minded style, powered by stout and steady investment on and off the pitch by owner Joe Mansueto. Homegrowns like Brady, Brian Gutiérrez and Sergio Oregel, who represent the tantalizing potential of a massive, diverse local talent pool, have made marked steps forward.

Then there’s the imminent start of construction on a game-changing new stadium at The 78, a 62-acre riverside redevelopment project just south of downtown, slated to open in 2028.

Those long-awaited green shoots of rebirth are finally breaking the soil in The Chi.

“People around the city are starting to take notice of the good work we're doing on the field, and that's sort of translating into how people are feeling around the city as supporters of our sport. I've got a lot more friends that are now interested in wanting to come to games every Saturday,” said Brady, who lives near the new stadium site and balances dreams of playing in Europe with a desire to experience its debut.