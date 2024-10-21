Your Monday Kickoff: Which Wild Card team is the biggest playoff threat?

CF Montréal host Atlanta United at 7:30 pm ET tomorrow and Portland host Vancouver Wednesday at 10:30 pm ET. Check out the full schedule here.

There’s no time to waste now that Decision Day has come and gone. Whoever wins the Wild Card games gets a shot at the first seed in a Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Here’s how the four teams shake out on the potential chaos-meter.

It remains confusing exactly why the Timbers weren’t able to climb out of the Wild Card spots in the first place. Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez are one of the most productive attacking trios we’ve ever seen in MLS – we’re talking a combined 45 goals and 32 assists between them – and they have more firepower behind them in Santiago Moreno (6g/14a) and Antony (6g/6a).

The only reason they’re not a top-four team is a leaky defense that allowed 56 goals on the season. The Rapids and CF Montréal are the only two teams to allow more goals this year and make the playoffs.

Here’s the thing though: there’s evidence to suggest the defense is at least competent.

Across the entire year, Portland have allowed 1.47 xG per game. That’s not great or even good, but it is better than Colorado, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and Montréal. That being said, they’ve been a far different team over the second half of the season. In their final 17 games of the season, they allowed just 1.29 expected goals per game. Only Seattle posted a better defensive record in that span and only one team equaled it: Portland’s potential Round One opponent, LAFC.

For whatever reason, those underlying numbers didn’t translate into success on the scoresheet. But the bottom line is they’ve become a team capable of limiting quality chances while still putting forward an attack filled with dynamic players who can rip you apart at a moment’s notice. They’re much better than their record.