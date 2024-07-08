Your Monday Kickoff: Is Gabriel Pec the best signing in MLS this year?

10 MLS players called up by Team USA for Paris 2024 Olympics: Team USA’s 18-player roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes 10 Major League Soccer standouts, headlining the program's return to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC postponed: Sunday's match between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC was postponed due to inclement weather near Shell Energy Stadium. The game will be played at a later date.
The Galaxy found a late winner, the Rapids rolled and Sunday night MLS gave us an extra day of mess. Let’s talk it out.
The Galaxy bounced back from their midweek loss to LAFC thanks to a brace from Gabriel Pec. Pec saved the Galaxy from a letdown draw in the 90th minute when he tapped in a pass coming across the goal via an absurd touch from Mauricio Cuevas.
Pec has been on a heater the last few weeks, starting with a one-goal, two-assist performance against Sporting KC on June 15. In his last six games, he’s found the net five times while delivering four assists. He’s up to 17 goal contributions on the season, tying him for the team-high with Dejan Joveljic. He’s ninth in the league in total non-penalty xG+xA. Basically, Pec is really, really good and only seems to be getting better.
At the start of the year it seemed like Joseph Paintsil would be leading the way for LA’s new signings. Instead, it’s been Pec coming into his own. Paintsil has still been good, but Pec has become a massive threat on the wing. It just took him some time to get settled.
The Galaxy are tied on points at the top of the West with LAFC and RSL again. Minnesota have lost six in a row and ended the weekend out of a playoff spot. It’s been a disaster for about a month and a half now. This feels like more than just missing a couple of key players to international duty.
A rough year for St. Louis stayed rough as Colorado went up 2-1 in the first half then piled on a couple of goals for good measure. Kévin Cabral, Cole Bassett, Jonathan Lewis and Darren Yapi scored in this one, with Bassett, Lewis and Yapi putting the ball past backup keeper Ben Lundt after Roman Bürki left with an injury.
Yapi picked up his first MLS goal in this one and Colorado picked up their fifth win in their last six games to move a little further ahead from the middle of the pack in the West. They’re four points ahead of fifth place Portland and the only team that’s beaten them lately is LAFC. Going from last place in the West to best of the rest status in just one year is a huge jump forward.
The Timbers blitzed Nashville from the jump and added the Boys In Gold to the list of Eastern Conference teams that have suffered at the hands of a cross-country road trip following a midweek game. Nashville were doomed from the start here as Felipe Mora got on the board inside the first 20 minutes and Jonathan Rodríguez followed up with a brace immediately after. By the time the first half ended, Eryk Williamson had added a goal and Tah Anunga picked up a red card. Somehow, it didn’t get worse from there.
The Timbers are up to fifth in the West and, once again, it’s worth pointing out their DPs are leading the way. Rodríguez is up to 11 goals and five assists on the season and Mora is up to 10 goals and four assists. They’ve both been outstanding this year along with Evander. The Timbers have a Diet Galaxy deal going on with the kind of production they're getting and the kind of defensive struggles they’re having. Technically, they’ve actually outscored LA and allowed more goals. At the very least, they’re fun to watch.
Willy Agada’s brace plus a late goal from Memo Rodríguez powered Sporting KC to a win here. Agada has quietly returned to form this season after a disappointing 2023. He’s up to seven goals and two assists in 13 starts this year. That’s not enough to save SKC’s season, but it’s good to see him looking a bit more like his 2022 self.
Meanwhile, Dallas are running out of time. They’re seven points back of ninth-place Austin. There are only 12 games left in the season. They needed to win this one.
Hernán López pushed San Jose to a 1-0 win. The Quakes are still last in the league by six points. Chicago are three points behind ninth-place Toronto in the East. It doesn’t feel like the playoffs are in the cards for either team.
Good luck out there. It still counts even if it’s a little later than expected.