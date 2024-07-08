Your Monday Kickoff: Is Gabriel Pec the best signing in MLS this year?

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC postponed: Sunday's match between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC was postponed due to inclement weather near Shell Energy Stadium. The game will be played at a later date.

10 MLS players called up by Team USA for Paris 2024 Olympics : Team USA’s 18-player roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes 10 Major League Soccer standouts , headlining the program's return to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.

The Galaxy bounced back from their midweek loss to LAFC thanks to a brace from Gabriel Pec. Pec saved the Galaxy from a letdown draw in the 90th minute when he tapped in a pass coming across the goal via an absurd touch from Mauricio Cuevas.

Pec has been on a heater the last few weeks, starting with a one-goal, two-assist performance against Sporting KC on June 15. In his last six games, he’s found the net five times while delivering four assists. He’s up to 17 goal contributions on the season, tying him for the team-high with Dejan Joveljic. He’s ninth in the league in total non-penalty xG+xA. Basically, Pec is really, really good and only seems to be getting better.

At the start of the year it seemed like Joseph Paintsil would be leading the way for LA’s new signings. Instead, it’s been Pec coming into his own. Paintsil has still been good, but Pec has become a massive threat on the wing. It just took him some time to get settled.