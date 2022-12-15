Western Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022?

Portland imported several U22 Initiative players with great promise, including Argentine midfielder David Ayala and Colombian fullback Juan David Mosquera . But their most impactful transfer business centered around returning pieces of their MLS Cup 2021 runner-up squad.

From that latter group, nobody was more crucial than Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic after Steve Clark departed for Houston in free agency. Ivacic had a breakout season in 2022 after being out of contract; he was a huge reason why the Timbers remained in playoff contention until Decision Day.