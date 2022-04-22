US Under-19 training camp features 8 MLS homegrown players

Eight homegrown players from Major League Soccer clubs have been called into a US Under-19 men’s national team training camp, the federation announced earlier this week.
They’re part of a 33-man roster that’s convening under new head coach Marko Mitrović from April 22-May in Carson, Calif., marking the program’s first camp in over three years.
The league’s homegrown players come from eight different clubs, with LAFC and Orlando City SC both sending four representatives overall. FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes both have two call-ins from various levels of their organization.
The camp features 26 players born in 2005, which makes them age-eligible for the 2024-25 U-20 World Cup cycle. The other seven players are born in 2004.
United States Under-19 camp roster
* indicates MLS homegrown player
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Gavin Beavers – Real Salt Lake*
- Fred Emmings – Minnesota United FC*
- Emmanuel Ochoa – San Jose Earthquakes*
DEFENDERS (12)
- Tyler Bindon – LAFC
- Noah Cobb – Atlanta United*
- Carlos Diaz – LAFC
- Alexander Freeman – Orlando City SC*
- Samuel Jones – Wake Forest
- Nolan Norris – FC Dallas
- Curtis Ofori – New York Red Bulls
- Mateo Pinilla – Houston Dynamo FC
- Justin Reynolds – Chicago Fire FC
- Nathan Rodrigues – San Jose Earthquakes
- Diego Rossi – New York City FC
- Josh Wynder – Louisville City
MIDFIELDERS (10)
- Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas – Orlando City SC
- Reed Baker-Whiting – Seattle Sounders FC*
- Caleb Borneo – Columbus Crew
- Osvaldo Cisneros-Reyes – Sporting Kansas City
- Benjamin Cremaschi – Inter Miami CF
- Robert Deziel Jr. – Bayern Munich
- Ethan Kohler – San Jose Earthquakes
- Bryan Moyado – LAFC
- Sergio Oregel Jr. – Chicago Fire FC*
- Brooklyn Raines – Houston Dynamo FC*
FORWARDS (8)
- Bryan Arellano – Austin FC
- Favian Loyola – Orlando City SC
- Rodrigo Neri – Atlético Madrid
- Korede Osundina – Orange County SC
- Nighte Pickering – FC Dallas
- Anthony Ramirez – FC Dallas
- Alixson Soukup – LAFC
- Ethan Subachan – Orlando City SC