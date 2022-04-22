US Under-19 training camp features 8 MLS homegrown players

Eight homegrown players from Major League Soccer clubs have been called into a US Under-19 men’s national team training camp, the federation announced earlier this week.

They’re part of a 33-man roster that’s convening under new head coach Marko Mitrović from April 22-May in Carson, Calif., marking the program’s first camp in over three years.

The league’s homegrown players come from eight different clubs, with LAFC and Orlando City SC both sending four representatives overall. FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes both have two call-ins from various levels of their organization.