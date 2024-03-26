Twellman's Takes: LAFC must go "all in" on summer signings

LAFC 's 5-0 rout over Nashville SC on Matchday 6 quieted concerns over the Black & Gold's attack, which had gone goalless in three previous matches. More encouraging, Dénis Bouanga , 2023's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, opened his 2024 account with a dominant brace, showing he's still a more-than-capable game-changer.

But for Taylor Twellman, the attack remains "thin." With two Designated Player spots still open, Twellman's circling the Secondary Transfer Window – particularly the latter half of July after major international tournaments end – as key for LAFC to reinforce their usually scintillating and star-studded attack.